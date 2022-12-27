ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Independent

Kim Jong-un rings in new year by ordering ‘exponential increase’ of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal

Kim Jong-un has called for North Korea to have an “exponential” expansion of its nuclear arsenal as the country’s new year began with another round of weapons testing amid rising tensions in the Korean peninsula.Mr Kim announced the new expansion plans for the regime’s nuclear arsenal during an address at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ party that ended on Saturday, reported state media on New Year’s Day.Apart from the nuclear arsenal, North Korea’s weapons expansion will include the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first spy satellite. The development comes...
The Associated Press

Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China

BEIJING (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.

