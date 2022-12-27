Read full article on original website
wcmpradio.com
Trailer Catches Fire in Pine City
The Pine City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Pine City Friday morning after a trailer being pulled by a semi caught fire on the I35 ramp near the Pine City Walmart. Responders arrived on the scene around 6:45 a.m. where they quickly set to work controlling the...
knsiradio.com
Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater
(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
Authorities Asking for Help Finding Stolen Fish House
CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking you to be on the lookout for a stolen fish house. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr. model was taken from a business in Lynden Township, near Clearwater on December 22nd. Video from the...
krwc1360.com
Watertown Man Found Dead in City Park on Christmas Day
Authorities in neighboring Carver County are investigating the death of a Watertown man who was found in a park in the City of Watertown on Christmas Day. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 4:45 PM December 25th, his department received a report of an unresponsive male found lying on the ground in Evergreen Park on State Street Northeast in Watertown.
Distraught Morrison County Family Puts Up $1000 Reward For Beloved Stolen Horse
Katie & Neil Gerads are heartbroken, and so am I after reading this story. They are from Morrison county and they are asking for your help in finding there precious Belgian Draft Horse that was stolen from their property back on December 7th. THE INCIDENT. Neil believes that someone took...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Update Regarding The Missing Foley Woman, She Was Found And Safe
Just a positive update about the missing 35-year-old woman from Foley. After being reported missing on the 29th of December, just a day later it was reported by Tri-County Crime Stoppers that she was found and safe. Nothing else was noted in the updated post on the Tri-County Crime Stoppers...
knsiradio.com
Sauk Rapids Man Arrested in Florida for Breaking into a Home and Taking a Bath
(KNSI) — A 26-year-old Sauk Rapids man was jailed in Florida after allegedly breaking into what he thought was his Airbnb and taking a bath. At about 7:15 Christmas morning, Cape Coral police were called to the home for a trespasser. They had already been there once for another call of a man holding a rock, yelling to be let in and banging on the front door. When police arrived, they found shattered glass but no sign of an intruder. They were called back to the home when someone heard noises coming from the second floor.
fox9.com
Drunk driver with revoked license ran red light in Minneapolis fatal crash: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces felony charges in a fatal Minneapolis car crash after allegedly speeding and running a red light while intoxicated, according to court documents. The crash occurred on Nov. 18 around 2:10 a.m. on University Avenue Southeast over Highway 35 in Minneapolis. Police responded...
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s): Jake Nelson Sable, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.; Terry David Gabrelcik, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI; Kayla Ann Marie Daily, 27 of No Permanent Address for MSD Trespassing and MSD Shoplifting; Angelina Rose Boehm, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle; Charles Kenneth Ashley, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault; Arthur Richard Jones, 31 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Charged for Allegedly Making Pipe Bomb
A Brainerd man is facing one felony charge relating to his alleged manufacturing of a pipe bomb. According to the criminal complaint, Johnathan Durham, 38, was arrested on Wednesday, December 28 after his ex-girlfriend reported finding suspicious items like drug paraphernalia and a possible pipe bomb, along with black powder and cut shotgun shells, in her apartment to law enforcement. The woman stated she found the items while cleaning her apartment.
Vigil held for Brent Alsleben, killed by Hutchinson police officers during mental health crisis
NEW AUBURN, Minn. – Family and community members honored the memory of a Minnesota man Wednesday night who was killed by police earlier this month.A group gathered by candlelight to remember 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, who died on Dec. 15 when Hutchinson police officers shot him at his apartment in New Auburn, which is about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.Alsleben's family told WCCO he had bipolar schizoaffective disorder and was off of his medication. They turned to law enforcement for help getting him to a facility, but he was killed instead. They say his death is a system failure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. They say officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke and Tyler Schmeling fired their guns. Two McLeod County Sheriff's deputies, Andrew Demeyer and David Olson, discharged their Tasers during the deadly encounter.
Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
Woman dead, man jailed on suspicion of murder in Medina
A 27-year-old woman is dead and a 25-year-old man is in custody following the victim's suspicious death early Thursday morning. According to Medina Police Department, the incident began with a report of a woman involved in a crash on the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
kvsc.org
Alexandria Man Hits Barrier on Interstate 94 Near Melrose
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting an accident that happened on December 26th on Interstate 94. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on I-94 West in Stearns County in Melrose Township. Seventy-five-year-old Arthur William Hortenbach of Alexandria was driving when he went off the Interstate and struck the cable median barrier.
Foley Police Department Asking For Public’s Help In Locating Missing Woman
The Foley Police Department along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Foley woman Amber Sieling. According to a post by Tri-County Crime Stoppers: Amber was last seen on Tues, Dec 27, 2022 after leaving a residence in Foley. She frequents Kwik Trips and Casey's stores in the St Cloud area.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
Alexandria Man Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Melrose
MELROSE (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man was hurt in a crash near Melrose. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Interstate 94 near Melrose. Troopers say 75-year-old Arthur Hortenbach's vehicle went off the road and struck the cable median barrier. He...
