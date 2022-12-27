Read full article on original website
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Beauru of Investigation have requested the...
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including two juveniles and one adult, have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022. An altercation between two groups of minors resulted in roughly twenty rounds of gunfire, leaving one juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound.
TTPD: Suspects steal thousands from elderly woman
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Hope PD releases arrest records
34-year-old Timothy Martin of Hope was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on December 14 and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving, and was served with a failure to appear warrant. 46-year-old James Hogue and 49-year-old Annie Spivey of Hope were arrested just before noon on December 21...
Vivian teen identified by Caddo Parish Coroner
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the 17-year-old slain after a fight between two groups erupted into gunfire in Vivian on Thursday. The coroner says 17-year-old Corterion Collins died at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital at 1:08 p.m. The shooting happened just before noon in the...
Shooting in Vivian leaves one dead
Authorities responded to the shooting around noon yesterday on West Atlanta Avenue where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between...
3 arrested in Vivian homicide
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two juveniles and one adult for a homicide in Vivian Thursday. Deputies say the victim, another teenager, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Friday that the...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
State police arrest man for drunk driving, child endangerment
30-year-old David Parson was arrested on December 21 after troopers were notified of a vehicle swerving all over the road on Highway 71. Police pursued Parson’s vehicle after it crashed through a locked gate before finally coming to a stop. In a probable cause affidavit, Trooper Joshua Broughton said...
Teen fatally shot in Vivian; 5 in custody
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five people are in custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian late Thursday morning. It happened just before noon on W. Atlanta near the intersection of N. Cypress Street and N. Hickory Street. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office says the victim died on the way to the hospital.
Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?
Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
Bossier Sheriff’s Department Seeking Package Thief
It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
Hope police log
Tadeo Villanueva, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Jonathan Rodriguez, 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Marcadise Burton, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Christopher Love Jr., 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Gregory Bobo, 32, of Hope, AR Affidavit. 12.16.22. Jasmine Griffin, 24, of Hope,...
James Hogue and Annie Spivey Charged With Breaking or Entering Into a Motor Vehicle
On December 21, 2022 at approximately 11:52am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested James Hogue, 46, of Hope, and Annie Spivey, 49, of Hope, AR. Mr. Hogue and Ms. Spivey were each arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1800 block of Holiday Drive in Hope, AR. Mr. Hogue and Ms. Spivey was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ASP: Vehicle accident leaves one dead, another injured
The Arkansas State Police reported that a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Robert Chism of Nashville was traveling east around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 278 near the Hope airport when it entered the other lane and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Jerry Hillery of Prescott, Arkansas. Chism died of injuries sustained in the accident. Hillery was injured in the accident and transported to a local hospital.
Adam Kidd Charged With Possession of Controlled Substance Marijuana and Methamphetamine
On December 21, 2022 at approximately 11:44pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Adam Kidd, 44, of Lewisville, AR. Mr. Kidd was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 1200 block of East Avenue H in Hope, AR. Mr. Kidd was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Nashville man dies in head-on collision
A Nashville man died Wednesday in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Hempstead County. The deadly accident happened at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on state Highway 278 near its junction with Highway 32 in Hope. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Robert Chism, 59, of...
Family, community mourn slain Vivian teen
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The father of the Vivian teen shot to death Thursday in a dispute between two groups says his family is struggling to deal with the loss while they remember a talented and funny young man. Corterion Collins, Jr. had his whole life ahead of him....
