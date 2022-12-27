Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Organized crime gang member arrested in Homestead
MIAMI - An armed robbery suspect, known to be part of a gang that commits crimes across the state, was taken into custody Wednesday after trying a fake jewelry swindle. According to police, a man on a bike was on SW 8th Street, near 132nd Avenue, when a man later identified as 38-year-old Alexandru Eminescu drove up next to him in a black BMW.
CBS News
Police ask for assistance in identifying power tool thieves in North Lauderdale
Deputies say three men walked into a business near the 1100 block of south State Road 7 North Lauderdale. The tools are valued at more than $2,800.
CBS News
Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries. Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.
Comments / 0