MIAMI - An armed robbery suspect, known to be part of a gang that commits crimes across the state, was taken into custody Wednesday after trying a fake jewelry swindle. According to police, a man on a bike was on SW 8th Street, near 132nd Avenue, when a man later identified as 38-year-old Alexandru Eminescu drove up next to him in a black BMW.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO