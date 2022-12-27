ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Will Ferrell Played the Cowbell With His Son’s Band

By Christina Nunn
 4 days ago

Legendary comedian Will Ferrell is back in the spotlight, with an all-new holiday film with Ryan Reynolds that is helping many new fans discover his brilliant humor and gift for physical comedy. Long before Ferrell was a star of major Hollywood movies, the comedian was making waves on Saturday Night Live . During his tenure on the show, he took part in many iconic sketches, including the famed “More Cowbell” skit that parodied the Blue Oyster Cult song “Don’t Fear the Reaper.” Recently, Ferrell revisited his character from the sketch when he took to the stage during a performance by his son’s band, playing the cowbell in a moment that has since gone viral.

Will Ferrell recently played the cowbell onstage with his son and his band

In early December, Magnus Ferrell, one of three sons born to Will Ferrell, was performing his first live show with his band, at a concert benefiting Cancer for College. According to Fox11 , the nonprofit was founded by the actor’s former roommate and has the goal of providing scholarships and academic opportunities to cancer survivors.

As the opening act for the band The Psychedelic Furs, young Ferrell and his band were playing away when the assembled audience got the surprise of their lives. The young musician’s father, the iconic comedian himself, strutted onstage playing the cowbell, the same instrument that he played so memorably in the 2000 SNL skit. A video clip of the moment has since gone viral on YouTube , highlighting how much fun Ferrell had playing the cowbell during his son’s set, and how much the crowd loved seeing the star.

What did Will Ferrell say about his guest appearance playing the cowbell?

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel , Ferrell opened up about his son’s involvement with music, and his guest appearance on stage playing the cowbell. After describing how his son, Magnus, is a gifted singer-songwriter and has only recently started performing live shows, Ferrell said “he asked if I would perform during one of his last songs.” Ferrell joked that he brings the cowbell “everywhere, just in case…I’m available for bar mitzvahs, holiday parties…”

Clearly, Ferrell is a proud father, and has no qualms about supporting his son in his artistic endeavors. Magnus Ferrell isn’t the only member of Ferrell’s brood, however — the star shares a large family with his wife.

Will Ferrell shares 3 sons with his wife

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rv3FW_0jvTiPqr00
Actor Will Ferrell, wife Viveca Paulin, and children Magnus Paulin Ferrell, Mattias Paulin Ferrell and Axel Paulin Ferrell attend the premiere of “Daddy’s Home 2” at Regency Village Theatre on November 5, 2017 in Westwood, California. | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
While many Hollywood stars have gone through multiple marriages and dozens of partners, Ferrell was lucky enough to find the love of his life early on. He met his now-wife Viveca Paulin in 1995 when they were attending acting classes together. They fell in love, and while they broke up at least once during their early years as a couple, the flame rekindled quickly. In 2000, they tied the knot.

The couple didn’t wait long to start their family. In 2004, they welcomed their oldest son Magnus, followed by their middle son Mattias in 2006. Their youngest child, son Axel, was born in 2010. Over the years, fans have gotten very rare glimpses of the Ferrell family unit, when the three boys join their famous father at a red carpet event or party. Ferrell even told Kimmel in his recent interview that the family loves attending sporting events together. As for Paulin, Ferrell’s wife of more than two decades, she has left the entertainment business but remains heavily involved in the art world , collecting rare and valuable pieces to display in their family homes.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Jean Smart opens up about being ‘very lonely’ after husband’s unexpected death

Jean Smart has opened up about grief a year and a half after the death of her husband.The Hacks star was in the middle of shooting the Emmy-nominated comedy’s debut season in March 2021 when her husband, Richard Gilliland, died unexpectedly of a heart condition, aged 71.“He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without,” she said at the time, adding that she never would’ve “dreamed” it would’ve happened “so soon”. Now, more than a year after his passing, Smart, 71, spoke with Rolling Stone about the loneliness of her “new life”.“I find...
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
