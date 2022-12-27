ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Nets’ Ben Simmons staying on an even keel during team’s win streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ben Simmons — listed as questionable Saturday — pushed through a non-COVID illness to start in the Nets’ 123-106 New Year’s Eve rout of the Hornets. It was the Nets’ NBA-best 11th straight win. But Simmons wasn’t getting too high over the streak, just as he hadn’t gotten too low during his earlier struggles. Those are lessons he has learned comparing and contrasting the Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, with the 76ers squad he asked to trade him last season. “It’s not getting too carried away knowing we have a long year and guys understand that,”...
BROOKLYN, NY
The West Virginia Daily News

Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night. The […] The post Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
MANHATTAN, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy