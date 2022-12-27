Read full article on original website
Nets’ Ben Simmons staying on an even keel during team’s win streak
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ben Simmons — listed as questionable Saturday — pushed through a non-COVID illness to start in the Nets’ 123-106 New Year’s Eve rout of the Hornets. It was the Nets’ NBA-best 11th straight win. But Simmons wasn’t getting too high over the streak, just as he hadn’t gotten too low during his earlier struggles. Those are lessons he has learned comparing and contrasting the Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, with the 76ers squad he asked to trade him last season. “It’s not getting too carried away knowing we have a long year and guys understand that,”...
Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell had a game-high 23 points and 10 assists, Keyontae Johnson scored 18, and Abayomi Iyiola added a career-best 14 points as Kansas State rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in overtime in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday night. The […] The post Kansas State rallies, beats No. 24 West Virginia 82-76 in OT appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
TOC TUNE-UP: BHS Bruins seize win in tourney, eye busy week
It’s been an odd first five weeks for the Bartlesville High boys basketball team. And, certainly one of the toughest in recent years. Bartlesville (2-4) has eyed grueling elite-level competition...
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Leaves Heart On Field In Peach Bowl Loss To Georgia
In what will likely be his final game in an Ohio State uniform, redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns and nearly lead the Buckeyes to an upset of top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. “I just tried to leave it...
