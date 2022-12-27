CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ben Simmons — listed as questionable Saturday — pushed through a non-COVID illness to start in the Nets’ 123-106 New Year’s Eve rout of the Hornets. It was the Nets’ NBA-best 11th straight win. But Simmons wasn’t getting too high over the streak, just as he hadn’t gotten too low during his earlier struggles. Those are lessons he has learned comparing and contrasting the Nets, led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, with the 76ers squad he asked to trade him last season. “It’s not getting too carried away knowing we have a long year and guys understand that,”...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 46 MINUTES AGO