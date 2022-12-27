ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mableton, GA

Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Five things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve 2022

Here’s five things to do on New Year’s Eve 2022. With 2023 approaching, many are trying to decide what to do for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. While there are various activities and places to go to ring in the new year, here are five things to do for NYE this Saturday: After a three-year […] The post Five things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve 2022 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
ATLANTA, GA
travelnowsmart.com

ATLANTA HOT TUB SUITES and ROOM JACUZZI TUB IN ATL

The Ritz Carlton Atlanta 181 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta GA 30303. The Ritz Carlton Atlanta is one of the most luxurious hotels in the city and it offers its guests a wide range of services and amenities. One of the most popular features of the hotel is its Atlanta hot tub suites. These suites come with a private Jacuzzi tub that is perfect for relaxing in after a long day of sightseeing or business meetings. The tub is also a great way to unwind before heading out for a night on the town.
ATLANTA, GA
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
BRASELTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
supplychainquarterly.com

Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.

Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
MCDONOUGH, GA
luxury-houses.net

Luxury Living Meets Functional Perfection at This $6.88M Spectacular Contemporary English Estate in Atlanta, GA

The Estate in Atlanta is a blend between traditional fittings and contemporary finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 914 Buckingham Cir NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 10,300 square feet of living spaces. Call William Mueller – Sage Real Estate Advisors, LLC – (Phone: (404) 419-6255) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
getnews.info

Whitney White is Helping Homeowners Across Atlanta Maximize Profit Without Wasting Time and Money

As a top listing agent in Atlanta, White wants potential sellers to know all their available options before making a real estate decision. Whitney White is the founder and CEO of Whitney White Real Estate, a growing real estate brand in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. As an Associate Broker at The Haven Firm, Whitney uses a non-traditional sales approach to reach her potential clients and educate them about real estate processes. Whitney began building her real estate brand in 2017 and has strategically continued to expand her client base.
ATLANTA, GA

