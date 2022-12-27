Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.

MCDONOUGH, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO