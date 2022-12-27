Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Five things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve 2022
Here’s five things to do on New Year’s Eve 2022. With 2023 approaching, many are trying to decide what to do for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. While there are various activities and places to go to ring in the new year, here are five things to do for NYE this Saturday: After a three-year […] The post Five things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve 2022 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
travelnowsmart.com
ATLANTA HOT TUB SUITES and ROOM JACUZZI TUB IN ATL
The Ritz Carlton Atlanta 181 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta GA 30303. The Ritz Carlton Atlanta is one of the most luxurious hotels in the city and it offers its guests a wide range of services and amenities. One of the most popular features of the hotel is its Atlanta hot tub suites. These suites come with a private Jacuzzi tub that is perfect for relaxing in after a long day of sightseeing or business meetings. The tub is also a great way to unwind before heading out for a night on the town.
thisismysouth.com
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you wish to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
‘My entire apartment was raining’: Frozen pipes to sully Atlanta for weeks
Instead of jingle bells or the crackle of a warm fire, Monica Lee was abruptly awoken Christmas Eve morning by a blaring...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Falcons practice squad member involved in violent encounter with Atlanta police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as Atlanta Falcon practice squad member Cameron Batson, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight. According to Atlanta police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing...
fox5atlanta.com
Monkeys on the loose, McDonald's baby shower, controversial landmark destroyed: Unusual stories in 2022
News isn't limited to politics, weather, sports and traffic. Sometimes, a story comes along that is so unique, it captivates audiences outside of Atlanta. Those transcendent stories usually have one thing in common: it's something you've never seen or heard of before. FOX 5 Atlanta has any eye out for...
Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
There are plenty of office-to-residential conversion examples, including many in downtown Atlanta, but these projects remain a market niche.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Metro Atlanta police are cracking down on distracted driving
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Dunwoody are cracking down on distracted driving this week. During the operation on Wednesday, police pulled over more than 30 drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “During the holidays we want to keep everybody safe, and encourage people...
supplychainquarterly.com
Ascend acquires seven-acre terminal in McDonough, Ga.
Logistics and transportation provider Ascend LLC is expanding with an acquired facility in McDonough, Ga., the company said today. Ascend is a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions, and has asset-based operations in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. The new Georgia facility will help the company better serve customers and local drivers throughout the state and in the Atlanta metro-area, the company said in a December 28 press release. “The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs,” Brad Heisterkamp, president of asset operations at Ascend, said in the release. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.” The terminal—which is located near Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs—features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location, the company said.
luxury-houses.net
Luxury Living Meets Functional Perfection at This $6.88M Spectacular Contemporary English Estate in Atlanta, GA
The Estate in Atlanta is a blend between traditional fittings and contemporary finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 914 Buckingham Cir NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 10,300 square feet of living spaces. Call William Mueller – Sage Real Estate Advisors, LLC – (Phone: (404) 419-6255) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
getnews.info
Whitney White is Helping Homeowners Across Atlanta Maximize Profit Without Wasting Time and Money
As a top listing agent in Atlanta, White wants potential sellers to know all their available options before making a real estate decision. Whitney White is the founder and CEO of Whitney White Real Estate, a growing real estate brand in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. As an Associate Broker at The Haven Firm, Whitney uses a non-traditional sales approach to reach her potential clients and educate them about real estate processes. Whitney began building her real estate brand in 2017 and has strategically continued to expand her client base.
Boy, 16, dead after falling into partially frozen Kennesaw lake
A 16-year-old who walked with his friends on thin ice over a Cobb County subdivision’s lake suffered a deadly plunge when he and another boy broke through the surface Wednesday evening.
Hartsfield-Jackson asks passengers to be on lookout for human trafficking during holiday travel
—— Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens calls Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport the “crown jewel” of the city of Atlanta. The travel hub reclaimed its title as the busiest airport in the world last year, after being bumped to second during the pandemic. But with millions of passengers funneling in...
Comments / 0