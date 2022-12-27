Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kggfradio.com
Son of Former KGGF Owner Passes Away
Longtime newspaper publisher and former Pulitzer Prize Board Chair Edward Seaton has died at the age of 79. According to the Manhattan Mercury, Seaton died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan. The Seaton family has a long history in Coffeyville. KGGF General Manager John Leonard says...
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
kggfradio.com
Mary Ellen Bogart
Mary Ellen Bogart passed away on December 20, 2022, at Redwood of Independence in Independence, Missouri. Mary had been a longtime resident of Liberty, Kansas until she moved to be closer to her daughter in Missouri. Mary was born on January 29, 1932, in Licking, Missouri to Ervin Hebb and...
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
kggfradio.com
Community State Bank Makes Donation to CFA
Coffeyville Friends of Animals Shelter receives a donation from a local bank. Community State Bank donated $500 to CFA. CSB employees have the option throughout the year to pay to wear jeans on Fridays and this year chose to donate that money to the shelter. CFA's Becky Barnhart says they...
KAKE TV
Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
greatbendpost.com
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Two Kansans, one Iowa man dead after 3 separate Christmas Eve accidents in Kansas
The accidents happened about three hours apart from each other, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
kggfradio.com
Low Pressure Once Again In Caney
The town of Caney is once again experiencing low pressure at its water tower. Mayor Josh Elliott says that the water system and the clear well are working as they should, and the town is producing water, but the water tower is reading zero PSI. Elliott is asking residents to check their meter pits, to see if the leak indicator is spinning.
kggfradio.com
Best Jayhawks Football Season since 2008 Ends with Loss to Arkansas
The Kansas Jayhawks football season came to an end on Wednesday night after a 55-53 loss to Arkansas in an Autozone Liberty Bowl thriller. The Jayhawks finish the season with a 6-7 final record, their most wins in a single season since 2008. Kansas nearly orchestrated an improbable comeback, trailing...
KYTV
Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
KCMO drill team's equipment ruined ahead of New Orleans Mardi Gras performance
A Kansas City drill team's equipment was ruined by a water pipe break just ahead of their performance at the New Orleans Mardi Gras celebration.
Missouri Lottery player wins $4.2M Lotto jackpot using handpicked numbers
The player won a $4.2 million Lotto jackpot prize after purchasing the ticket at the QuikTrip off Westport Road and matched all six numbers.
Topeka shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after being shot in Central Topeka. An update released by Donna Eubanks with the TPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 9:52 p.m. reports that the shooting has been ruled as a suicide and that no further information will be put out. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with […]
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip
One Overland Park family planned their vacation almost a year ago, only for it to be ruined on Christmas Day with a canceled Southwest flight.
kcur.org
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
kggfradio.com
Local Business Offers Reward
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
Comments / 0