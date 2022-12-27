Kim Jong-un has called for North Korea to have an “exponential” expansion of its nuclear arsenal as the country’s new year began with another round of weapons testing amid rising tensions in the Korean peninsula.Mr Kim announced the new expansion plans for the regime’s nuclear arsenal during an address at a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ party that ended on Saturday, reported state media on New Year’s Day.Apart from the nuclear arsenal, North Korea’s weapons expansion will include the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first spy satellite. The development comes...

