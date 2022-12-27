Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Tesla's brutal year brings $17 billion windfall for shorts
After years of stinging losses, investors betting against Tesla are finally reaping the windfall they've been expecting. With Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk - and some of his top lieutenants - distracted by his Twitter foray and demand for Tesla's electric vehicles cooling, the stock is careening toward its worst annual slump on record. This is handing short sellers, or bearish investors who are wagering that the stock will decline, mark-to-market profits of about $17 billion, making Tesla the most profitable short trade of the year, data from S3 Partners shows.
MySanAntonio
Stocks post month's best day as rate surge fades
Stocks rose in a broad-based rally and Treasury yields fell as data allayed fears of a supercharged jobs market that would support a more aggressive policy path. A gauge of the dollar fell. The S&P 500 notched its biggest one-day gain this month, albeit in thin holiday trading, to claw...
MySanAntonio
Brazil takes top stock crown in dire year for equity markets
Brazil won the crown of this year's best-performing major equity market after beating contenders with a late rally in what has been a brutal 12 months for global stocks. The Ibovespa Index climbed 4.7% in local-currency terms, making it one of the few exchanges with more than $500 billion of market cap to finish in the green, outpacing gains by bourses in India and Britain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI All-Country World Index tumbled about 20% over the same period as investors faced surging inflation and rapidly rising interest rates worldwide.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
MySanAntonio
Tesla poised for another delivery record despite demand concerns
Tesla is expected to announce record quarterly deliveries in early January but that may not be enough to satisfy investors as the electric-vehicle leader grapples with inflation, rising interest rates, crimped production in China and concerns about softening demand. In an effort to clear inventory, Tesla offered a rare $7,500...
MySanAntonio
Petrobras critic named chief of Brazil's state-run oil giant
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has selected a senator and former Petrobras official to lead Brazil's state-controlled oil giant with the aim of turning it into a renewable energy powerhouse. Jean Paul Prates, a senator for Lula's Workers' Party, confirmed Lula's invitation in a note sent from his press...
MySanAntonio
Ellomay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Ellomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. The renewable energy provider posted revenue of $15.7 million in the period.
MySanAntonio
What Is the US “Battery Belt”? And Where Is It Located?
In April 2021, General Motors and LG Energy Solution detailed plans to invest $2.3 billion in a battery cell plant in Tennessee, a price that went up by another $275 million last month. In September of last year, Ford announced plans to build massive electric car and EV battery factories in Tennessee and Kentucky, an investment totaling $11.4 billion in partnership with SK On of South Korea. By October 2022, the U.S. had seen over a dozen new and expanding lithium-ion battery factory investments in the previous 21 months, most of them clustered from the South up through the Midwest and Northeast.
MySanAntonio
China's Covid surge hits meatpackers, with slaughter rates down
The jump in Covid infections across China is hurting the country's massive meatpacking industry, adding to signs of growing disruption from Beijing's sudden dismantling of virus restrictions. Slaughter rates for pigs have dropped in the past week, indicating a labor shortage at meat plants, according to Zhu Di, an analyst...
MySanAntonio
Fed energy survey finds continued, if slowing, expansion
Record-breaking levels of oil and gas expansion seen earlier in the year have cooled as the industry reacts with uncertainty to rising costs, potential regulations and continued labor and supply chain restraints. In its fourth quarter Energy Survey, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said activity continued to expand but...
MySanAntonio
Mexico City considers regulating Airbnb as home-sharing booms
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum is considering regulating Airbnb Inc. in the country's capital, soon after announcing a partnership with the company to attract more tourists and remote workers to the densely populated urban center. Airbnb has enjoyed a boost in Latin America's second-largest economy, partly by catering to U.S....
MySanAntonio
Chinese manufacturing weakens amid COVID-19 outbreak
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since early 2020, as the country battles a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, according to data released...
MySanAntonio
Ambani sets goals for children as they step up at Reliance units
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani outlined his ambitions for various businesses under his Reliance Industries flagship that are now helmed by his three children, in a clear sign that leadership transition was firmly underway at India's largest company by market value. Under elder son Akash Ambani's chairmanship, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. should...
MySanAntonio
China approves Merck's covid therapy amid shortage of drugs
China approved Merck's coronavirus antiviral molnupiravir for emergency use as Beijing seeks to expand access to treatments amid a massive wave of infections following its abrupt pivot away from its Covid Zero policy in early December. The drug, known by the brand name Lagevrio, has been granted conditional emergency approval...
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
Comments / 0