UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on forming a government

United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on forming a government, according to a statement released Saturday night by Netanyahu’s office. Bin Zayed repeated his invitation for Netanyahu to make an official visit to Abud Dhabi, which the two leaders...
Expanding Abraham Accords, strengthening Israel’s alliances top agenda at Jerusalem summit

Conservative leaders in business, government, media and law gathered for the Fourth Jerusalem Leaders Summit in Jerusalem on Dec. 28, participating in a wide-ranging discussion on how to advance the Abraham Accords, strengthen Israel’s ties with the United States and Europe, and address growing antisemitism in western countries. Natasha...
US Jewish groups speak out on the new Israeli government

A mix of congratulations and concerns has poured in from American Jewish organizations as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swore in his government on Thursday. The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, serving as the umbrella organization of American Jewry, issued a statement calling Netanyahu “a longtime friend” who is “deeply committed to the strength of the relationship between Israel and Diaspora communities.”
Netanyahu extends the term of Israel’s United Nations ambassador

As one of his first orders of business upon taking office, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended the term of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations. The extension means Erdan, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, will remain in his post until the end of 2024.
Israel’s ambassador to France resigns in protest against Netanyahu government

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.
State Department fails to condemn glorification of terrorism by PA president, PM

The U.S. State Department declined to criticize the Palestinian Authority president and prime minister after they praised and glorified a recently-deceased Palestinian terrorist, responsible for the murder of seven Israelis, including two American citizens. On Dec. 20, Nasser Abu Hamid (sometimes spelled Abu Hmeid), a founder and the commander in...
Netanyahu’s new government could lose a critical constituency: American conservatives

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The op-ed was typical of the Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page, extolling the virtues of moderation in all things. The difference was that the author of the piece published Wednesday, Bezalel Smotrich, has a reputation for extremism, and the political landscape he was imagining is in Israel, not America.
Iranian writer sentenced to death for interview with Israeli channel

Iranian writer and painter Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by Iran’s Revolutionary Court. Bahman was arrested in October for an interview he gave to Israeli TV station Channel 13 in April in which he was critical of the Iranian regime and called for peace with the Jewish state.
Israeli PM offers condolences on death of Pope Benedict XVI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening expressed his “deep condolences to the Christian world” on the death of Pope Benedict XVI. “He was a great spiritual leader who was fully committed to the historic reconciliation between the Catholic Church and the Jewish people, which he movingly expressed during his historic visit to Israel in 2009,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
UNGA adopts resolution calling for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling on the ICJ to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”. Passed by an 87-26 margin with 53 abstentions, the resolution also calls for an investigation into...
Netanyahu swears in new government, giving far-right figures key roles

(JTA) — Benjamin Netanyahu completed his stunning return to power by swearing into office a historically right-wing government coalition and beginning an unprecedented sixth stint as Israeli prime minister on Thursday. After winning a decisive mandate in November elections, Netanyahu spent several weeks negotiating with figures once relegated to...
The United Nations is a factory producing antisemitism

Discussions of antisemitism in both the United States and Europe need to be based on current realities, not assumptions based on the events of the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, argues JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin on this week’s episode of “Top Story.”. The leaders of conservative governments in...
Hamas event in Jerusalem: Wage jihad to destroy Israel

At an event commemorating Hamas’s 35th anniversary at Al-Quds University in eastern Jerusalem, a call for jihad to liberate Palestine “from the river to sea” was issued. Muhammad Hamada, Hamas’s spokesman for Jerusalem affairs, said in a pre-recorded address on Dec. 11 that “the [young] generation of the resistance is coming like a roaring river to free Jerusalem, and no occupier or invader will stop it,” according to a report by MEMRI.
Biden welcomes ‘friend’ Netanyahu’s new government

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the swearing-in of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government. “I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region, including threats from Iran,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
Netanyahu slams ‘disgraceful’ UN request for ICJ opinion on Judea and Samaria

Israel’s prime minister on Saturday described as “disgraceful” a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to render an opinion on the legal status of Judea and Samaria. “Just like the hundreds of distorted U.N. General Assembly resolutions against Israel over the...
Government delays transfer of responsibility to police over communities near Jerusalem

Israel announced on Saturday that a planned transfer of responsibility for security over eastern Jerusalem checkpoints and Israeli communities near Jerusalem in Judea and Samaria, from Israel Defense Forces to Israel Police jurisdiction, will be delayed by 30 days. The transfer had been set to take place on Sunday, but...

