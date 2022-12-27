Read full article on original website
Vandals Ride Early Lead to Win Over Shelbyville in VHT 7th Place Game
The Vandalia Vandals got off to a very quick start in the 7th place game of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament and would ride that momentum to a 67-58 win over Shelbyville. Vandalia would get their scoring going early and often in the first quarter with Matthew Hagy and Reid Well each hitting a pair of three-pointers and scoring eight and seven points, respectively, in the quarter while Preston Nestrick and Tanner Robbins each had four points to get the Vandals out to a 23-9 lead. Vandalia would again outscore the Rams, 13-10, in the second quarter to open up a 36-19 halftime lead. After the two teams would trade baskets in the third, Vandalia would maintain a 49-31 lead going into the fourth. Shelbyville began the quarter on a quick run, but the Vandals would strike back and then take advantage of the double bonus to go 9-12 at the free throw line and go on to finish out the 67-58 win. Vandalia is now 6-7 on the season and will have a week off before getting back into action on January 6 at home against Litchfield.
Altamont Indians Capture Championship of Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament
The Altamont Indians topped off their strong showing in the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament by beating Goreville 57-40 to capture the Championship and win their fifth game in a row. Altamont would use balanced scoring in the first quarter for a 13-7 lead and getting four players in the scoring column early. The Indians would put up another 13 points in the second quarter and hold the Blackcats to 10 points in the quarter to edge their lead out to 26-17 at the half. Altamont would continue to keep their scoring steady, outscoring Goreville 17-13 in the third and again pushing their lead out further to 43-30 to end the third quarter. The Indians would go on to have a 14-10 run in the fourth and finish out the 57-40 win. Altamont is now 10-3 overall on the season after winning their 5th game in a row. After playing away from home for two weeks, Altamont returns home on January 3 to host Shelbyville in a non-conference matchup.
Lady Vandals Beat Wesclin, Will Play for Consolation Championship of CORL Winterfest
The Vandalia Lady Vandals have hit the double digit mark for wins on the season, picking up their 10th win of the season with a 72-65 victory over Trenton Wesclin on Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Christ Our Rock Girls Winterfest Tournament. Vandalia would get out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter aided by 11 points from Katie Eckhardt in the quarter. Wesclin would come back and outscore the Lady Vandals 17-12 in the second to tie the game up at 28-28 at halftime. Coming out in the second half, the Vandals and Warriors would have very similar third quarters as Vandalia would hit six shots from the field, three of those from Bella Austin who would also go 6-6 from the free throw line. Wesclin would hit four shots from the field and go 4-4 from the free throw line as Vandalia would outscore Wesclin 19-16 in the quarter for a 47-44 lead heading into the fourth. Both teams would further ramp up their scoring in the fourth quarter in large part due to several trips to the free throw line. Vandalia would outscore Wesclin 25-21 with the Lady Vandals would go 10-13 at the line in the quarter while Wesclin would go 5-6. The Lady Vandals would pair their free throw shooting with a strong perimeter game to close out the 72-65 win. The Lady Vandals are 10-5 now on the season and advance to the Consolation Championship game of the tournament where they will face Chester at 3:00pm on Friday.
Vandalia Cheer Takes First Place in Vandalia Holiday Tournament Cheer Competition
For the third Vandalia Holiday Tournament in a row, the Vandalia High School cheerleading squad has captured first place in the cheerleading portion of the tournament. The Vandals were presented their award at halftime of the Vandals 7th place basketball game against Shelbyville. Flora cheerleading finished in second place while Pana finished in third place for the competition.
Lady Indians Osteen Named to All-Tournament Team for Mattoon Girls Holiday Tournament
Altamont Lady Indians junior guard Peyton Osteen was named to the All-Tournament Team of the Mattoon Girls Holiday Tournament on Thursday. Osteen averaged 7.6 points per game while having a strong overall tournament for the Lady Indians during the week. After a tough showing at the tournament, Altamont is now 10-8 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday at South Central.
Head-on collision near Lebanon, Ill. leaves 1 dead
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — A 60-year-old man died in a crash just west of Lebanon, Illinois Thursday morning. The collision was on Highway 50 near Rieder Road. Just before 6:30 a.m., Illinois State Police said Keith Van Ness, 60, of Breese, Illinois, was driving his Ford Focus east on Highway 50 when he crossed into the westbound lanes. Van Ness' car then struck a Ford Econoline E350 head-on, killing him.
Illinois crews respond to fatal 2-vehicle crash Thursday morning
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 51 year old William Dockery of Effingham for domestic battery. William was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Scott Hires of Effingham for possession of <5g of meth, hypodermic needle, and drug paraphernalia. Scott was given an NTA. December...
Grafton man charged in fatal motorcycle wreck in Alton
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine has filed charges of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI against a Grafton man in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Wood River. Charges filed Tuesday against Steven T. Dublo, 44, allege that he had cocaine and methamphetamine...
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
Police beat for Sunday, December 25th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 37-year-old Centralia woman on Saturday for an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a pending charge of aggravated battery to a person over 60. Nicole Johnson of South Lincoln was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
2 Illinois lottery tickets worth almost $2 million sold right before Christmas
ALTON, Illinois - The Illinois Lottery said two players won a total of almost $2 million right before Christmas. The Lottery said a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $900,000 was sold at PK Pantry, 19771 South Torrence Avenue, Lynwood. The winning numbers in that December 22 midday drawing were 3-5-6-15-29.
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate Christmas residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Christmas Day residential burglary. The residents of a home in the 2400 block of Petrea Road in rural Odin reported coming home around eight Christmas night to find windows broken out and doors busted, along with the back door that was shattered.
Police criticized after Illinois man, missing since April, found dead in his own home
TROY, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of Richard Maedge, 53, are criticizing police response after he was found dead in his own home last week, seven months after they reported him missing. According to the Times-Tribune, Maedge was reported missing on April 27th. Troy Police announced on December 11th that his body had been found. […]
