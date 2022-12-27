The Vandalia Lady Vandals have hit the double digit mark for wins on the season, picking up their 10th win of the season with a 72-65 victory over Trenton Wesclin on Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Christ Our Rock Girls Winterfest Tournament. Vandalia would get out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter aided by 11 points from Katie Eckhardt in the quarter. Wesclin would come back and outscore the Lady Vandals 17-12 in the second to tie the game up at 28-28 at halftime. Coming out in the second half, the Vandals and Warriors would have very similar third quarters as Vandalia would hit six shots from the field, three of those from Bella Austin who would also go 6-6 from the free throw line. Wesclin would hit four shots from the field and go 4-4 from the free throw line as Vandalia would outscore Wesclin 19-16 in the quarter for a 47-44 lead heading into the fourth. Both teams would further ramp up their scoring in the fourth quarter in large part due to several trips to the free throw line. Vandalia would outscore Wesclin 25-21 with the Lady Vandals would go 10-13 at the line in the quarter while Wesclin would go 5-6. The Lady Vandals would pair their free throw shooting with a strong perimeter game to close out the 72-65 win. The Lady Vandals are 10-5 now on the season and advance to the Consolation Championship game of the tournament where they will face Chester at 3:00pm on Friday.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO