Vandals Boys Basketball finishes VHT on strong note as they get set for the 2023 portion of their schedule
After getting off to a rough start and dropping their first 3 games of the 50th annual Vandalia Holiday Tournament, the Vandals came back to finish strong and pick up wins in their final two games—beating Meridian, 66 to 42, in the final pool play game and then defeating Shelbyville, 67 to 58, in the 7th place game. Vandals Seniors Reid Well and Matthew Hagy each averaged right at 20 points per game in those final two games as the Vandals improve to 6-7 overall on the season.
Lady Indians Osteen Named to All-Tournament Team for Mattoon Girls Holiday Tournament
Altamont Lady Indians junior guard Peyton Osteen was named to the All-Tournament Team of the Mattoon Girls Holiday Tournament on Thursday. Osteen averaged 7.6 points per game while having a strong overall tournament for the Lady Indians during the week. After a tough showing at the tournament, Altamont is now 10-8 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday at South Central.
Pro Wire Athlete of the Week
Our Prowire Athlete of the Week for the week of December 31st are Bella Austin from Vandalia, Brooklyn Garrett for South Central and Laney Baldrige and Lexi Seabaugh of BSE. Vandalia High School sophomore Bella Austin was named to the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament All-Tournament Team. Austin was also recognized for setting the new record for single points in a tournament game with 28 and for most tournament points with 75.
Altamont Indians Capture Championship of Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament
The Altamont Indians topped off their strong showing in the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament by beating Goreville 57-40 to capture the Championship and win their fifth game in a row. Altamont would use balanced scoring in the first quarter for a 13-7 lead and getting four players in the scoring column early. The Indians would put up another 13 points in the second quarter and hold the Blackcats to 10 points in the quarter to edge their lead out to 26-17 at the half. Altamont would continue to keep their scoring steady, outscoring Goreville 17-13 in the third and again pushing their lead out further to 43-30 to end the third quarter. The Indians would go on to have a 14-10 run in the fourth and finish out the 57-40 win. Altamont is now 10-3 overall on the season after winning their 5th game in a row. After playing away from home for two weeks, Altamont returns home on January 3 to host Shelbyville in a non-conference matchup.
Lady Vandals Beat Wesclin, Will Play for Consolation Championship of CORL Winterfest
The Vandalia Lady Vandals have hit the double digit mark for wins on the season, picking up their 10th win of the season with a 72-65 victory over Trenton Wesclin on Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Christ Our Rock Girls Winterfest Tournament. Vandalia would get out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter aided by 11 points from Katie Eckhardt in the quarter. Wesclin would come back and outscore the Lady Vandals 17-12 in the second to tie the game up at 28-28 at halftime. Coming out in the second half, the Vandals and Warriors would have very similar third quarters as Vandalia would hit six shots from the field, three of those from Bella Austin who would also go 6-6 from the free throw line. Wesclin would hit four shots from the field and go 4-4 from the free throw line as Vandalia would outscore Wesclin 19-16 in the quarter for a 47-44 lead heading into the fourth. Both teams would further ramp up their scoring in the fourth quarter in large part due to several trips to the free throw line. Vandalia would outscore Wesclin 25-21 with the Lady Vandals would go 10-13 at the line in the quarter while Wesclin would go 5-6. The Lady Vandals would pair their free throw shooting with a strong perimeter game to close out the 72-65 win. The Lady Vandals are 10-5 now on the season and advance to the Consolation Championship game of the tournament where they will face Chester at 3:00pm on Friday.
Vandalia Cheer Takes First Place in Vandalia Holiday Tournament Cheer Competition
For the third Vandalia Holiday Tournament in a row, the Vandalia High School cheerleading squad has captured first place in the cheerleading portion of the tournament. The Vandals were presented their award at halftime of the Vandals 7th place basketball game against Shelbyville. Flora cheerleading finished in second place while Pana finished in third place for the competition.
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
Part of I-55 temporarily closed due to crashes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes of traffic on an interstate were closed midday Monday due to multiple accidents. Illinois State Police District 9 said troopers have closed I-55 between mile marker 83 and 85 near Divernon in Sangamon County because of several weather-related crashes. ISP announced all lanes were open less than an hour […]
Sandoval Police investigate tavern burglary
Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is investigating a burglary to the Mug Shots Tavern on South Mine Street near the village park. Lyons says the break-in was discovered Monday morning when the business was preparing to reopen. An old drive-through window was forced open to gain entry. The video gaming...
