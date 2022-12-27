Read full article on original website
Lady Indians Osteen Named to All-Tournament Team for Mattoon Girls Holiday Tournament
Altamont Lady Indians junior guard Peyton Osteen was named to the All-Tournament Team of the Mattoon Girls Holiday Tournament on Thursday. Osteen averaged 7.6 points per game while having a strong overall tournament for the Lady Indians during the week. After a tough showing at the tournament, Altamont is now 10-8 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday at South Central.
Altamont Indians Capture Championship of Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament
The Altamont Indians topped off their strong showing in the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament by beating Goreville 57-40 to capture the Championship and win their fifth game in a row. Altamont would use balanced scoring in the first quarter for a 13-7 lead and getting four players in the scoring column early. The Indians would put up another 13 points in the second quarter and hold the Blackcats to 10 points in the quarter to edge their lead out to 26-17 at the half. Altamont would continue to keep their scoring steady, outscoring Goreville 17-13 in the third and again pushing their lead out further to 43-30 to end the third quarter. The Indians would go on to have a 14-10 run in the fourth and finish out the 57-40 win. Altamont is now 10-3 overall on the season after winning their 5th game in a row. After playing away from home for two weeks, Altamont returns home on January 3 to host Shelbyville in a non-conference matchup.
Pro Wire Athlete of the Week
Our Prowire Athlete of the Week for the week of December 31st are Bella Austin from Vandalia, Brooklyn Garrett for South Central and Laney Baldrige and Lexi Seabaugh of BSE. Vandalia High School sophomore Bella Austin was named to the Christ Our Rock Lutheran Winterfest Tournament All-Tournament Team. Austin was also recognized for setting the new record for single points in a tournament game with 28 and for most tournament points with 75.
Lady Vandals Beat Wesclin, Will Play for Consolation Championship of CORL Winterfest
The Vandalia Lady Vandals have hit the double digit mark for wins on the season, picking up their 10th win of the season with a 72-65 victory over Trenton Wesclin on Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Christ Our Rock Girls Winterfest Tournament. Vandalia would get out to a 16-11 lead in the first quarter aided by 11 points from Katie Eckhardt in the quarter. Wesclin would come back and outscore the Lady Vandals 17-12 in the second to tie the game up at 28-28 at halftime. Coming out in the second half, the Vandals and Warriors would have very similar third quarters as Vandalia would hit six shots from the field, three of those from Bella Austin who would also go 6-6 from the free throw line. Wesclin would hit four shots from the field and go 4-4 from the free throw line as Vandalia would outscore Wesclin 19-16 in the quarter for a 47-44 lead heading into the fourth. Both teams would further ramp up their scoring in the fourth quarter in large part due to several trips to the free throw line. Vandalia would outscore Wesclin 25-21 with the Lady Vandals would go 10-13 at the line in the quarter while Wesclin would go 5-6. The Lady Vandals would pair their free throw shooting with a strong perimeter game to close out the 72-65 win. The Lady Vandals are 10-5 now on the season and advance to the Consolation Championship game of the tournament where they will face Chester at 3:00pm on Friday.
Cause of death released for Atwood woman who went missing late December
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn released a cause of death for Karen Fennessy, the 20-year-old Atwood woman who went missing from her home on the evening of December 22. Autopsy results show that her death resulted from exposure to cold. The coroner's office said that...
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
Home total loss after Taylorville fire
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A home is now in ruins after a house fire Monday afternoon. Taylorville firefighters responded to a fire in Langleyville at 3:36 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the home. Those firefighters were forced to abandon any interior operations due to the high heat and low visibility.
Two teens injured in dirt bike vs. vehicle crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two teens were injured in a dirt bike vs. vehicle crash early Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on State Road 63 at Hutchinson Road. Plasse said two 16-year-olds were on a dirt bike when...
State Road 63 chase into Terre Haute hits 100 mph
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after a high-speed chase ended in Terre Haute. The chase started on State Road 63 and ended in Terre Haute near 3rd and Linden Streets. Police tell News 10 speeds hit around 100 mph, driving the wrong way. Officers used...
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
Dennis Ray McClure
Dennis Ray McClure, 75, passed away at 5:47 pm on December 23, 2022, at Daviess Community Hospital. Denny was born on October 4, 1947, in Terre Haute, IN and is the son of Estell Ray and Joan (Furrer) McClure. He married Nada Diane Burress on October 5, 1968, and she survives.
Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night. According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man traveling at speeds of up to 115 miles per hour led Indiana State Police and other local law enforcement on a high-speed chase through the Wabash Valley that ended with many drug-related charges. According to a press release from Indiana State Police, on Dec. 27, around 4:05 p.m. […]
Paris, Ill. man dies from hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man died of hypothermia earlier this week. According to the Edgar County Coroner’s Office, first responders were called out to N. Austin Street in Paris around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive person. Once on scene, Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance workers determined it […]
Here's what police said led to a high-speed chase, the wrong way, down 63
VERMILLION/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the man police said led them on a wrong-way chase down State Road 63, ending in Terre Haute. Indiana State Police says Azjuan Meriwether, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is facing several charges in connection to the Thursday afternoon chase. State...
