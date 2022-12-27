The Altamont Indians topped off their strong showing in the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament by beating Goreville 57-40 to capture the Championship and win their fifth game in a row. Altamont would use balanced scoring in the first quarter for a 13-7 lead and getting four players in the scoring column early. The Indians would put up another 13 points in the second quarter and hold the Blackcats to 10 points in the quarter to edge their lead out to 26-17 at the half. Altamont would continue to keep their scoring steady, outscoring Goreville 17-13 in the third and again pushing their lead out further to 43-30 to end the third quarter. The Indians would go on to have a 14-10 run in the fourth and finish out the 57-40 win. Altamont is now 10-3 overall on the season after winning their 5th game in a row. After playing away from home for two weeks, Altamont returns home on January 3 to host Shelbyville in a non-conference matchup.

ALTAMONT, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO