Read full article on original website
Related
i70sports.com
Lady Indians Osteen Named to All-Tournament Team for Mattoon Girls Holiday Tournament
Altamont Lady Indians junior guard Peyton Osteen was named to the All-Tournament Team of the Mattoon Girls Holiday Tournament on Thursday. Osteen averaged 7.6 points per game while having a strong overall tournament for the Lady Indians during the week. After a tough showing at the tournament, Altamont is now 10-8 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday at South Central.
i70sports.com
Vandals Boys Basketball finishes VHT on strong note as they get set for the 2023 portion of their schedule
After getting off to a rough start and dropping their first 3 games of the 50th annual Vandalia Holiday Tournament, the Vandals came back to finish strong and pick up wins in their final two games—beating Meridian, 66 to 42, in the final pool play game and then defeating Shelbyville, 67 to 58, in the 7th place game. Vandals Seniors Reid Well and Matthew Hagy each averaged right at 20 points per game in those final two games as the Vandals improve to 6-7 overall on the season.
i70sports.com
Altamont Indians Capture Championship of Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament
The Altamont Indians topped off their strong showing in the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament by beating Goreville 57-40 to capture the Championship and win their fifth game in a row. Altamont would use balanced scoring in the first quarter for a 13-7 lead and getting four players in the scoring column early. The Indians would put up another 13 points in the second quarter and hold the Blackcats to 10 points in the quarter to edge their lead out to 26-17 at the half. Altamont would continue to keep their scoring steady, outscoring Goreville 17-13 in the third and again pushing their lead out further to 43-30 to end the third quarter. The Indians would go on to have a 14-10 run in the fourth and finish out the 57-40 win. Altamont is now 10-3 overall on the season after winning their 5th game in a row. After playing away from home for two weeks, Altamont returns home on January 3 to host Shelbyville in a non-conference matchup.
i70sports.com
Vandalia Cheer Takes First Place in Vandalia Holiday Tournament Cheer Competition
For the third Vandalia Holiday Tournament in a row, the Vandalia High School cheerleading squad has captured first place in the cheerleading portion of the tournament. The Vandals were presented their award at halftime of the Vandals 7th place basketball game against Shelbyville. Flora cheerleading finished in second place while Pana finished in third place for the competition.
Comments / 0