A man arraigned for an attempted robbery in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Police Department reported that a man has been arraigned on charges, stemming from an attempted robbery at the Dandy Mini Mart, located at 805 W. Buffalo Street in Ithaca on December 30th. According to Ithaca Police, 18-year-old Sean J. Reese came into the store...
Police investigating gunshots overnight in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police are investigating reported gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning in the City of Ithaca. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Chestnut St. They say three suspects allegedly fired shots at apartment buildings located there. Investigators say an alleged victim of the shooters jumped out of a second-story apartment window and fled the scene.
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
Steuben County Man Arrested on Burglary Charges
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Canisteo. According to Canisteo Police, 24 year old Travis Carlton, of Hornell, allegedly broke into a home and took money. Carlton was charged with burglary and petit larceny. He was released on appearance...
Reported Shooting Incident in the Town of Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WENY) - On Wednesday, Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported shooting incident in the town of Lansing. Police responded at around 5:45 PM on Wednesday at the Milton Meadows Apartments in Lansing. Sheriff's deputies located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
Two Syracuse teens arrested following traffic pursuit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On December 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., State Police attempted to stop a blue 2005 Lexus RX330 SUV for switched plates on South Salina St. in the City of Syracuse when the operator refused to stop leading to a traffic pursuit, police say. Troopers chased...
Syracuse Police investigate Christmas homicide
SYRCUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Police responded to the 2400 Block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries call at approximately 9:19 p.m. on Christmas night. According to Syracuse Police, upon arrival, officers located a 37-year-old male near the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
County man charged with DWI following accident
A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
Two Syracuse teens arrested on weapons charges after police chase
Two Syracuse teens were arrested on weapons charges after a chase Monday morning, according to New York State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., troopers tried to stop a vehicle on South Salina Street for switched plates. The driver refused to stop and led police north on Interstate 81, then east on Interstate 690. Someone inside the vehicle threw two handguns out the window.
