ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca Police are investigating reported gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Friday morning in the City of Ithaca. Police say the shooting happened on the 100 block of Chestnut St. They say three suspects allegedly fired shots at apartment buildings located there. Investigators say an alleged victim of the shooters jumped out of a second-story apartment window and fled the scene.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO