ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVUa5_0jvTUu9q00

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather , but Southwest was the most affected. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Nearly 2,500 more flights had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Southwest Airlines apparently cancels all departing Southern California flights until Dec. 31

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. “And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights . The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

Idaho stabbings: Professor sues TikToker who accused her

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” he said Monday evening. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

11-year-old accused of murder of 5-month-old sibling in Winn Parish

WINN PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On December 19, 2022, first responders responded to a 9-1-1 call concerning an infant who was not breathing. The child was taken to the Winn Parish Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to a release, an investigation by the Winn Parish Coroner, Dr. James Lee, determined the infant had suffered […]
WINN PARISH, LA
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices is expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks

The Biden administration is planning new coronavirus precautions on travelers arriving from China due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the lack of transparent reporting data from the country, federal health officials said Wednesday. Beginning Jan. 5, all air passengers at least 2 years old originating from China will be required to […]
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Afghan withdrawal left Biden frustrated, sleepless: book

The U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan left President Biden saddened, frustrated and sleepless as he faced deep criticism over its handling, according to a new book about the administration. Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House” says Biden was stunned as the Afghan forces quickly crumbled in August 2021.  “While […]
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy