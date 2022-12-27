ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opioid Use Disorder Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Trevena, Opiate Pharmaceutical, Aphios

By DelveInsight Business Research
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Global Wound Cleanser Products Market Size Projected to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2030, at 3.4% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on “Wound Cleanser Products Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Wetting Agents, Antiseptics, Moisturizers); By Form Type; By End-use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in its research database. According to the research...
MedicalXpress

Opioids frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis

Opioids are frequently prescribed to patients with cirrhosis, often without a pain diagnosis, according to a research letter published online Dec. 8 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Anna H. Lee, M.D., from the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy