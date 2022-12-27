DNA Extraction Kits Market To Be Valued at US$ 2,320.6 Mn in 2028 With CAGR of 7.7% |Thermo Fisher Scientific,QIAGEN, PROMEGA,Hoffmann-La Roche.

Read full article on original website
Medagadget.com
Single-Use Bioreactor Market to Surpass US$ 2,768.3 Mn by 2028 With CAGR of 15.6% | Sartorius AG, OmniBRx Biotechnologies, Merck KgaA.
The global single-use bioreactor market is facing potential growth owing to the rise in acquirement of single-use bioreactors and rising need for biologics globally. Furthermore, increasing cases of chronic and inflammatory disorders and the COVID-19 is anticipated to propel the market growth. Anyhow, factors such as official concerns associated to single-use bioreactors and high regular recurring expenditures are anticipated to hinder growth of the market.
Medagadget.com
Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,955.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2028 | Takara Bio Inc., ViaCyte Inc., PromoCell GmbH, Merck KgaA
Because human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) are pluripotent, they have the ability to develop into any type of cell in the body. They are created from blastocysts, which are very young human embryonic cells. Pluripotent cells called embryonic stem cells (ESC) give rise to all somatic cell types in the developing embryo. Human embryonic stem cells have a significant therapeutic potential and have the potential to replace current standards of care for a number of cardiac and cancerous disorders. In many nations, using human embryos for ES cell research is currently a hot topic on the ethical and political agenda.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Another pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication that could increase the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts.
FDA pulls last antibody treatment for COVID-19 with rise of resistant variants
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has pulled its emergency authorization for the only remaining antibody treatment currently being used for non-hospitalized individuals with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, and at high risk for more severe complications. The recent announcement about bebtelovimab, co-developed by Eli Lilly & Co. and Vancouver’s AbCellera Biologics, came...
massdevice.com
SeaStar Medical, Nuwellis partner on kidney injury treatment
SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq:ICU) and Nuwellis (Nasdaq:NUWE) today announced an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement. Nuwellis agreed to market and distribute SeaStar’s selective cytopheretic device (SCD). The SCD treats acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. It selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop cytokine storm. The system works with continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) to help the body return to homeostasis.
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy
Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has approved Roche Holding AG's (ROG.S) therapy for treating a type of rare cancer called follicular lymphoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for Lunsumio was based on an early-to mid-stage study that showed the drug cleared signs of cancer in patients, with most patients responding to the treatment for at least 18 months, the company said late Thursday.
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
NASDAQ
Minerva (NERV) Down; FDA Denies Review Schizophrenia Drug NDA
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences NERV were down 38.9% on Dec 28 after management announced that the FDA’s refuse-to-file letter on the company’s new drug application (“NDA”) filing was still in effect. The NDA filing sought approval for roluperidone to treat negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia.
Medagadget.com
The Disposable Incontinence Products Market to grow on the back of on-demand healthcare, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6%
Disposable Incontinence Products Market witnessed a CAGR of 4.1% between 2014 and 2021. The same Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market is expected to have a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2024. In 2022, the Global Disposable Incontinence Products Market size was US$ 11,197.4 million, which is projected to reach US$ 12,250.8 million by the year 2024. The rise in the prevalence of renal diseases and nephrological injuries, technological advancements in the materials used for disposable products and catheters, and increased awareness regarding care and hygiene are among the major factor driving the growth of this market.
hcplive.com
FDA Approves Nexobrid for the Treatment of Thermal Burns
The approval for the non-surgical alternative was supported by phase 3 data showing ≥95% incidence eschar removal compared to a gel vehicle. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved anacaulase-bcdb (NexoBrid) as a non-surgical alternative for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial- or full-thickness thermal burns.
NASDAQ
Pharma Stock Roundup: FDA Gives Nod to RHHBY's Lunsumio, Accepts PFE Vaccine BLA
This week, the FDA approved Roche’s RHHBY Lunsumio, a first-in-class bispecific antibody, for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), the most common slow-growing form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA also accepted Pfizer’s PFE biologics license application (BLA) for a pentavalent meningococcal vaccine candidate (MenABCWY). The Japanese regulatory authority approved a combination of AstraZeneca’s AZN immunotherapies, Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Imjudo (tremelimumab), for two cancer types, advanced liver and lung cancer.
Freethink
New antibody therapy works for 73% of multiple myeloma patients
Researchers from The Tisch Cancer Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai have presented results of a new antibody-based therapy for blood cancer — and the results are very good. The therapy, which uses a specific type of antibody, was successful in eliminating or reducing markers...
physiciansweekly.com
Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Slows Disability Progression in MS
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS), autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AHSCT) is associated with a slowing of disease progression compared with other anti-inflammatory disease modifying therapies (DMT), according to a study published online Dec. 21 in Neurology. Giacomo...
MedicalXpress
A step towards precision oncology for patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma
Dr. Niklas Klümper, resident at the Clinic for Urology and working group leader at the Institute for Experimental Oncology at the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), is investigating which patients with metastatic bladder cancer benefit from a new oncological form of therapy—antibody-drug conjugates—in order to be able to use these promising drugs efficiently. His new findings were published this December in the journal Clinical Cancer Research.
cgtlive.com
Liso-Cel Confirms Superiority Over SOC in Second-Line LBCL
Second-line lisocabtagene maraleucel reduced the risk of an event occurring by 64.4% compared with standard-of-care chemoimmunotherapy induction and autologous stem cell transplantation. This content originally appeared on our sister site, OncLive. Updated data from the phase 3 TRANSFORM study (NCT03575351) have demonstrated lisocabtagene maraleucel's (liso-cel; Breyanzi) superiority over standard-of-care (SOC)...
Zacks.com
Roche's (RHHBY) Lunsumio Gets FDA Nod for Follicular Lymphoma
RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the FDA approved intravenously-administered Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) who have been treated with two or more lines of systemic therapy. Lunsumio has been approved by the regulatory agency under the accelerated pathway.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Singapore scientists discover novel therapeutic target to advance treatment of diabetic eye diseases
According to investigators, the study demonstrated that by restoring the function of ADAM10, a major shedding protein, it was possible in preclinical models to control the abnormal formation of blood vessels, offering an attractive therapeutic target to treat DR. A team of scientists recently discovered a novel therapeutic target named...
labpulse.com
FDA grants authorizations for two over-the-counter COVID-19 tests
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week issued Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for two additional over-the-counter (OTC) at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are the Advin COVID-19 Antigen Test @Home, manufactured by Advin Biotech, and the Assure-100 Rapid COVID-19 Home Test, manufactured by Oceanit Foundry. Both tests may be...
ajmc.com
Age Considerations for Findings on Venetoclax Combined With CLIA for AML, High-Risk MDS
Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, explains the implications of the longer-term follow-up of venetoclax in combination with the chemotherapy regimen cladribine, high-dose cytarabine, idarubicin (CLIA) and how age is a factor when considering chemotherapy options. Longer-term outcomes seem to continue showing really encouraging...
