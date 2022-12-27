Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Over 16,000 New York Nurses From 8 Different Hospitals Plan To Strike From January 9Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Fire at Brooklyn Heights high-rise injures two
A fire broke out on the ninth floor of a 27-story residential tower in Brooklyn Heights just before 8 p.m. Friday night, eliciting a massive response from FDNY. Twenty units and 78 fire personnel responded at 7:59 p.m. to 140 Cadman Plaza West, a 250-unit co-op at the corner of Middagh Street, according to an FDNY spokesperson.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for RAMSA’s Expansion of the New-York Historical Society Building at 170 Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
Renderings from Robert A.M. Stern Architects are the first to reveal expanded programming and exhibition space at the New-York Historical Society Building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Located at 170 Central Park West, the spaces will be housed in a new wing of the building along West 76th Street. The façade will incorporate granite sourced from the same quarry in Deer Isle, Maine used in the society’s existing building more than 100 years ago, creating a seamless exterior appearance.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 409 East 158th Street in Melrose, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a ten-story mixed-use building at 409 East 158th Street in Melrose, The Bronx. Located between Third Avenue and Elton Avenue, the lot is near the 3rd Avenue-149th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Guido Subotovsky of Azimuth Development Group is listed as the owner behind the applications, who is also responsible for recent permits filed for an eight-story mixed-use building at the adjacent 450 East 158th Street.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Progresses for 1,200-Foot PENN15 at 15 Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan
The second-tallest building on our year-end construction countdown is PENN 15, a 1,200-foot commercial supertall at 15 Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by Foster + Partners and developed by Vornado Realty Trust, the 56-story skyscraper will yield 2.7 million square feet of office space and stand as the centerpiece of the 7.4-million-square-foot Penn District master plan. Northstar Contracting Group is the demolition contractor for the property, which is located along Seventh Avenue between West 32nd and 33rd Streets.
Harlem Tenants Without Hot Water
Two and a half days of begging before finally getting repairs made. No showers for TriHill tenants in Harlem /Photo byTammy Remington. Tenants living at 120 West 112th Street, one of many buildings managed by TriHill Management, LLC, were facing the long holiday weekend without hot water. This is not a new situation for people in many of this company's buildings. As recently as two weeks ago, several tenants of 120 West 112th Street in Harlem were left without heat for weeks. It turned out to be a simple case of clearing the lines, but the inexperienced "interim super" that was sent didn't know how to do this.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 195 East 163rd Street in Concourse, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 195 East 163rd Street in Concourse, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of East 163rd Street and Sheridan Avenue, the corner lot is a short walk south of the 167th Street subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Yoel Brody is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for Allen Affordable HDFC at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Allen Affordable HDFC, a two-family, 3,200-square-foot house at 163-19 109th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by Gerald Caliendo Architects and developed by The Greater Allen Development Corporation, the structure yields two residences, each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Available on NYC Housing Connect is one unit for sale for residents at 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $155,882 to $273,075.
New York YIMBY
Developers Close on $535M Loan to Redevelop 25 Water Street in Financial District, Manhattan
Newmark has arranged a $535.8 million loan to support a 22-story office-to-residential conversion project at 25 Water Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. The joint venture behind the project includes GFP Real Estate, Metro Loft Management, and Rockwood Capital. Led by architect CetraRuddy, the redevelopment will create nearly 1.1 million...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Hundreds fill church, line streets for firefighter’s funeral
A veteran New York City firefighter who died while preparing for a training exercise inside his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this month was remembered Thursday as a loving husband and father who was dedicated to his profession and public service. Hundreds of firefighters joined family and friends for the funeral of...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 875 4th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 875 4th Avenue, an eight-story residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Heritage Equity Partners under the 875 4th Avenue Acquisition LLC, the structure yields 150 residences and 62 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 45 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $53,863 to $187,330.
Fire at Richmond Hotel in St. George causes large emergency response
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire at the Richmond Hotel in St. George on New Year’s Eve morning. The fire was called in at 10:05 a.m. and was placed under control with no injuries, according to the FDNY. A firefighter on the scene previously...
Commercial Observer
Bank Hapoalim Provides $32M Loan for Tankhouse’s Brooklyn Mixed-Use Development
Tankhouse has some new debt in its tank. An entity associated with the Brooklyn-based developer has scored a $31.6 million building loan from Bank Hapoalim to construct its mixed-use project at 134 Vanderbilt Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, according to property records made public Thursday. The debt comes as the...
therealdeal.com
Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales
New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
Man stabbed in the arm on Upper West Side
It happened around 4 p.m. Friday near 83rd and West End Ave.
1 person dead, 1 in critical condition after car falls into LIRR trainyard in Brooklyn
The driver suffered a medical episode when he flipped over a barrier at an intersection and landed in the trainyard below.
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — January’s application schedule for civil service exams has been released by the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS). The open, competitive online examinations are administered throughout each month for various positions. The exams are taken at the DCAS Computer-Based Testing and...
NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run
NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue.
Comments / 2