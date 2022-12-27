Colombia, Chile and Peru Wilson’s Disease Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 1,190.2 Thousand by 2030 With CAGR of 5.1% | Teva Pharmaceuticals,Bausch Health,Companies.

Read full article on original website
Related
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
FDA grants fast-track review for over-the-counter overdose drug
The FDA is fast-tracking the review for a new opioid overdose reversal drug that would be available over the counter.
Gottlieb: Drug shortage ‘isn’t like what we had with baby formula’
Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said a shortage of antibiotic drugs in the U.S. is the result of pharmaceutical companies not expecting a surge in demand rather than any disruptions in the supply chain. Gottlieb told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan on Sunday that distributors made estimates for the…
kalkinemedia.com
Eton Pharmaceuticals Says Submitted New Drug Application Response For Its Dehydrated Alcohol Injection Candidate To FDA
* ETON PHARMACEUTICALS - ON DEC 27, CO SUBMITTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION RESPONSE FOR ITS DEHYDRATED ALCOHOL INJECTION PRODUCT CANDIDATE TO THE U.S. FDA Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
US health agency accused of bowing to drug industry with new opioid guidance
Doctors say CDC’s softer guidelines ‘tossing aside’ safety limits put lives at risk as opioid epidemic continues to rage in the country
MedicalXpress
US congressional report slams FDA approval of Alzheimer's drug
The US Food and Drug Administration's approval process for a controversial drug used to treat Alzheimer's was "rife with irregularities," a congressional report said Thursday. An 18-month investigation into the FDA's green-lighting of the drug, Aduhelm, also criticized its manufacturer, biotechnology company Biogen. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen set an "unjustifiably...
kalkinemedia.com
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Narcan maker says over-the-counter nasal spray fast-tracked by FDA
Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of narcotic overdose treatment Narcan, said on Tuesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its application to grant priority review of its overdose nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product. “The application has been granted Priority Review by the FDA and, if approved, would be the first…
2022 sparked a new era for wellness. Magic mushrooms, supplements for kids, and 3 other trends will continue to shape the industry in 2023 and beyond.
Google search trends revealed the most searched wellness topics in 2022, and interest in shrooms and supplements hit all-time highs this year.
drugstorenews.com
Yaral Pharma launches in the U.S.
Yaral Pharma will begin commercializing the first product from IBSA’s corporate pipeline of authorized generics in January 2023. Yaral Pharma, the U.S. generics subsidiary of IBSA, a long-standing, multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, launched today with the mission of providing access to high quality, affordable, authorized generics and complex generic medicines.
COVID treatments weren’t suppressed to OK vaccines’ emergency use
CLAIM: Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine were suppressed as COVID-19 treatments because the vaccines couldn’t receive emergency use authorization if such treatments were available. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. There is nothing in federal law or regulation that prohibits a preventative measure such as a vaccine from being authorized for emergency use because...
kalkinemedia.com
SpringWorks Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To FDA For Nirogacestat For Treatment Of Adults With Desmoid Tumors
* SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR NIROGACESTAT FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH DESMOID TUMORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
Comments / 0