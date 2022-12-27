Read full article on original website
ENS: Why are users shunning .eth registration despite lower gas fees on ETH?
Name registration on Ethereum Name Service [ENS] was at its lowest point in 2022. Revenue declined severely during the year. According to on-chain analytics platform Dune Analytics, Ethereum Name Service [ENS] closed 2022 with the lowest monthly count of .eth domain registrations over a 12-month period. Domain name purchases on...
Yes, Uniswap [UNI] was king in 2022, but at what cost?
This year, the cryptocurrency market saw a significant decrease in value, losing over $1.4 trillion. This decline was due to various issues faced by the industry, including failed projects and a lack of liquidity. The industry faced several challenges, with a number of prominent players within the ecosystem filing for...
BNB Chain closes 2022 as the 2nd most preferred blockchain for DeFi projects
BNB Chain has the second largest TVL after Ethereum. 12% of the tokens on BNB Chain are scam tokens. A hardfork upgrade is expected in 2023, which will integrate the staking economy onto Beacon Chain. With a total value locked (TVL) of $4.05 billion, BNB Chain has been ranked as...
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can $50-target be more than a projection?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain (VET) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that was launched in 2015. It is designed to provide supply chain solutions and has gained significant adoption in a variety of industries.
Bitcoin traders can benefit from short selling if ‘this’ support is breached
BTC was in a slight upward momentum. The king coin could break out below $16,442.38. A break out above the 23.6% Fib level of $16,766.50 will invalidate the bias. Bitcoin (BTC) has been stuck in the $16.92K – $16.45K range for over 10 days. The sideways structure of BTC has stalled the entire crypto market, with limited volatility and volume – a double nightmare for traders.
Chainlink [LINK] beats its contemporaries, thanks to dApp activity
Chainlink scored the highest in attracting developers to build on its network in the past six months. LINK might continue its free fall, regardless of its increased staking activity. Decentralized oracle network Chainlink [LINK] topped the list of applications in terms of Decentralized Applications (dApps) development over the last 180...
Polygon overtakes Solana in terms of marketcap, but here’s an issue
Polygon outgrew Solana in terms of market cap. It witnessed growth in the NFT sector; however, prices continued to decline. According to a 29 December tweet by economist Alex Kruger, recent developments boosted Solana [SOL], doubling its marketcap to twice that of Polygon [MATIC]. One reason for the growing interest in Polygon could be its emerging NFT market.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why next year could be THE year for MATIC
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since its launch in 2019, Polygon’s MATIC has seen significant price appreciation and volatility. In the early days of MATIC, its price was relatively stable and showed steady, gradual growth. However, in the past year or so, the price of MATIC has seen some significant fluctuations. This month alone, the altcoin has gone down by more than 7% on the charts.
Will increasing activity on DEXes propel Ethereum towards the top
Activity on DEXes on Ethereum increased over the last few years. Moreover, the number of validators on the Ethereum network grew. According to a tweet by Delphi Digital on 29 December, the DEX activity on Ethereum [ETH] surged significantly over the past year. One reason for the same could be the mistrust in CEXes caused by the collapse of FTX.
TRON beats LTC, DOT, and SHIB by market value, but what lies ahead?
TRON flips LTC, DOT, and SHIB to become the 12th-largest crypto. TRON DAO also joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA). TRON [TRX] stole the spotlight as it flipped not only one, but three cryptocurrencies recently. TRX dethroned Litecoin, Polkadot, and Shiba Inu to become the 12th largest crypto in the world in terms of market capitalization.
Ethereum changed allegiance but will the proceeds of the transition reflect in 2023
The Ethereum Merge was successful, with follow-up upgrades expected in 2023. Staking withdrawals are expected to begin in the first quarter after OFAC compliance improvement. The Ethereum [ETH] mainnet transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was the primary reason the second biggest blockchain was in the spotlight in 2022. The Merge, as it was named, marked the largest mechanism change in crypto history.
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The odds on XRP being a long-term bet are…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. XRP is a cryptocurrency that was developed by Ripple Labs, a company that provides financial settlement and payment services to banks and other financial institutions. XRP is used by Ripple Labs as a means of facilitating cross-border payments and has gained significant adoption in the financial industry.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC may cross $65,000 again if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Analysts are closely watching what could happen at this week’s annual close because volatility is still mostly absent from the Bitcoin markets. The weekly and quarterly candles will likewise end with the closing price for BTC/USD on December 31, and any sudden volatility might make 2022 a dreadful bear market year.
$1.7 million swapped on Alameda Research wallets, details inside
Crypto assets worth $1.7 million were swapped and mixed through various crypto-mixing services related to Alameda Research. The movement of funds from the Alameda wallet via mixing tools caused quite a stir in the crypto community. As per Twitter reports, 30 cryptocurrency wallets related to Alameda Research, the bankrupt sister...
