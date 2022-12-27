ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Jennifer Opacki
4d ago

I doubt it. Trump ONLY helps himself! look how many people are in jail because of him! He doesn't care about any of them! He NEVER even mentions those doing time because of HIM. He spent Christmas with his family. They spent Christmas in a cell.

Franklin
4d ago

Roger Stone would still be scrubbing toilets in Prison if Trump didn't pardon him for all of his criminal activities.

Victor Asonye
4d ago

Roger Stones is delusional, The GOP and any candidate coming out for presidency will do better without Trump, before Trump there was Republican party and there will still be Republican party after Trump...Roger Stones is being very Naive and afraid of telling the truth about his buddy Trump...Trump's relevancy in and among GOP has expired.

Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
The Hill

The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear

Within the five major “megaphones” of our nation — the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine — the only women deserving credit and acclaim are those from the left who create, instill and parrot the liberal policies and narratives of the moment. At least, that is the impression many Republicans, conservatives and people of traditional…
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump trails Liz Cheney for 2024 in surprising new red state poll

A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024. According to a recent poll, Republican voters in Utah - who overwhelmingly supported Mr Trump in both 2016 and 2020 - are beginning to pin their hopes on two of his most avowed rivals: outgoing Wyoming Rep Cheney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.In the poll by Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics, Republican respondents had the one-term president finishing third among a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, a result that has...
UTAH STATE
The List

Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News

A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
FLORIDA STATE
