I doubt it. Trump ONLY helps himself! look how many people are in jail because of him! He doesn't care about any of them! He NEVER even mentions those doing time because of HIM. He spent Christmas with his family. They spent Christmas in a cell.
Roger Stone would still be scrubbing toilets in Prison if Trump didn't pardon him for all of his criminal activities.
Roger Stones is delusional, The GOP and any candidate coming out for presidency will do better without Trump, before Trump there was Republican party and there will still be Republican party after Trump...Roger Stones is being very Naive and afraid of telling the truth about his buddy Trump...Trump's relevancy in and among GOP has expired.
