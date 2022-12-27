ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Potential terror threat in Pakistan hotel prompts many countries to issue travel warning

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGs5F_0jvTT4kS00

The threat of a possible terror attack on Pakistan capital Islamabad ’s Marriott hotel has led to a number of countries issuing a warning to citizens from travelling there.

Saudi Arabia has joined the US, UK and Australia in releasing a travel advisory warning citizens against going to Pakistan.

The Joe Biden administration had earlier on Sunday issued a red alert prohibiting US government staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel and banned all public gatherings.

A statement by the US embassy in Pakistan said there was information “that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays”.

“Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel,” it said.

The embassy also urged all mission personnel to refrain from non-essential and unofficial travel in Islamabad throughout the holiday season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hht8e_0jvTT4kS00

A day later, Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Islamabad tweeted a statement urging citizens residing and visiting Pakistan “to take caution and not go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level”.

Last week, a suicide bombing killed one policeman and injured six people in Islamabad in an attack by Pakistan’s Taliban arm.

The British government has warned against travel to Pakistan on Sunday as well, asking nationals in Islamabad to “exercise additional vigilance and minimise exposure to densely populated and unsecured areas that pose a higher risk”.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warned against travel to a number of districts , the Balochistan province and the city and district of Peshawar.

“Some periods of the year may pose heightened risks. During holy periods/religious holidays, there is an increased potential for targeted attacks, including on western interests and religious minorities,” said the office’s advisory.

Following suit, Australia on Monday raised its own travel alert for Pakistan and asked citizens to reconsider travelling to the south Asian nation.

“Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city. You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for latest updates,” said the advisory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zi92U_0jvTT4kS00

Australia has four levels of travel advisories – “exercise normal safety precautions”, “exercise a high degree of caution”, “reconsider your need to travel” and “do not travel”.

The level for Pakistan was raised to “reconsider your need to travel”.

Pakistan’s officials have not yet commented on the potential security threat to the hotel, which has in the past been vulnerable to terror attacks .

Islamabad’s police, however, have raised the security protocol to high alert within the city and implemented increased security checks at all entry and exit points, reported the country’s daily newspaper Dawn.

The biggest attack on the five-star hotel in Islamabad in 2008 led to the deaths of at least 60 after a suicide bomber drove a truck laden with 600kg of high explosives into the outer gates.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pakistan Tourism account slammed for sharing ‘sexist’ video of couple in cable car

A well-followed Twitter account representing tourism in Pakistan has attracted criticism for sharing a viral video that followers say is sexist and inappropriate.The video, which was posted by the tourism-focused account on Christmas Day, shows a couple arguing on a cable car in the country.In the clip, a woman riding a cable car tells her partner she is afraid of heights. When her male partner becomes annoyed with her, he threatens to open the safety bar on the cable car to throw her off.The woman in the video seems visibly frightened, and asks her partner to forgive her before touching...
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Independent

Foreign accounts, Melania’s modelling, no charity in 2020: What we know about Trump’s tax returns

On Friday, the House Ways & Means Committee released former president Donald Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020. The release is a culmination of a years’-long legal battle between the former president and the committee, where Democrats currently control the majority. Democrats released Mr Trump’s returns, which he refused to release during his two campaigns for president and during his tenure in the White House, just days before Republicans are set to take the majority in the House of Representatives after November’s election. The committee released a report on the former president’s taxes last week before it combed...
The Independent

Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, UK and Ireland as president and one year paid more foreign tax than US

Donald Trump had foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland and St Maarten during his presidency, and in his first year in the White House paid more foreign tax than US, his returns have shown.In 2017, Trump’s foreign financial interests were still apparently quite strong; he paid more than $1m in tax to other countries that year. But at the same time, his domestic efforts to shield himself from taxes were in full swing too, and he paid less than $1,000 for the year in federal income taxes.However, his personal finances started to look a lot less like...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Putin is threatening ‘nuclear blackmail’ in Ukraine – but the world must not give in, historian says

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches its first anniversary, both sides are preparing for fresh offensives with flickering hopes of a ceasefire extinguished almost as soon as they surface.For the historian Timothy Snyder, this war in the heart of Europe, one of the most momentous in recent history, will end with paradigm shifts and a new reality in the international order – but not the cataclysmic nuclear apocalypse some fear.Speaking to The Independent, he says: “Putin has introduced nuclear rhetoric. There is a temptation to give in to nuclear blackmail, it has become a matter of obsessive importance to...
The Independent

Russian troops ‘booby trapping’ bodies of dead soliders and children’s toys, Ukraine claims

Russian troops have been accused of booby-trapping the dead bodies of soldiers killed fighting in the war in Ukraine.Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister, claimed bombs had also been planted in mass graves, children’s toys, backpacks, schools, hospitals and apartments.He said this was only “a partial list of Russia’s violations” of the United Nation’s rules of engagement in armed conflicts and war.Booby traps are illegal under international law and Protocol II of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons specifically states that they must not be attached to “sick, wounded or dead persons.”A breach of this convention could be considered a...
New York Post

North Korea’s Kim orders ‘exponential’ expansion of nuke arsenal

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first spy satellite, state media reported Sunday, after he entered 2023 with another weapons firing following a record number of testing activities last year. Kim’s moves are in line with the broad direction of his nuclear weapons development program as he has repeatedly vowed to boost both the quality and quantity of his arsenal to cope with what he calls US hostility. Some experts say Kim’s push to produce more nukes and...
The Independent

Putin accuses West of using Ukraine to destroy his country as Russia launches latest missile salvo

Vladimir Putin has accused the West of using Ukraine to “destroy” his country, while Volodymyr Zelensky has said Moscow is in league with the devil – as Russian forces unleashed a fresh wave of more than 20 missile strikes on Kyiv and a number of other targets. At least one person was killed in the Ukrainian capital as explosions and air raid sirens filled Kyiv’s skies throughout Saturday during the second round of missile strikes on the capital in three days. At least a dozen people were injured in the attacks, dubbed as “Terror on New Year’s Eve” by...
The Independent

Ukraine marks ‘sea change’ in use of secret intelligence says spy chief - OLD

The conflict in Ukraine has represented a “sea change” in the release of secret intelligence to inform public debate, the head of the GCHQ spy agency has said.Sir Jeremy Fleming said the release of details by western intelligence agencies of the Russian military build-up in the run up to the invasion had helped counter Moscow’s narrative that Ukraine was threatening its neighbour.However, speaking on the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, he acknowledged that it had proved more effective in the West than in other parts of the world.📻 Director GCHQ Sir Jeremy Fleming is guest editor of today's edition of...
The Independent

Brexit poll: Two-thirds of Britons now support future referendum on rejoining the EU

Two years after the UK transitioned out of the European Union nearly two-thirds of Britons now support a referendum on rejoining. An exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent also shows opposition towards another vote has fallen, with those who say there should never be one dropping to less than a quarter. The UK formally left the EU on 31 January 2020, but the ‘transition period’ meant it observed Brussels laws and remained in the single market until 31 December. Since then Britons believe the economy, the UK’s global influence and the ability to control our own borders have all...
The Independent

Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China

Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.Australian health authorities said Sunday that from Jan 5. all air travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao will need to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure.Canadian authorities announced similar measures that will also come into effect Jan. 5 in a statement dated Saturday.Australia and Canada join...
The Guardian

‘It’s like another planet’: crossing the border from Gaza to work in Israel

There’s nothing quite like the Erez crossing, the only civilian route between Israel and the blockaded Gaza Strip, anywhere else in the world. The Israeli side looks like an airport terminal, but is in fact a fortress: surveillance balloons and motion sensors monitor above and below the sea and land that make up Gaza’s de facto borders, while semi-autonomous robots, equipped with machine guns, patrol the buffer zone.
The Independent

Fist fight breaks out between passengers on flight to India after heated argument

Two passengers on a Kolkata-bound flight from Bangkok came to blows after an argument over seatbelts escalated.A video of the incident, taken by another passenger on the plane, has since gone viral.Two people can be seen having a heated verbal row onboard low-cost carrier Thai Smile Airways, telling each other to “sit down quietly” and “put your hand down” while a frantic flight attendant tried to defuse the argument. However, the argument escalated and resulted in an embarrassing fist fight inside the plane.The incident happened on 27 December. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledVigil held for Thai princess on life support after collapsing from heart conditionThird person arrested over Christmas Eve shooting of 26-year-old Elle Edwards
The Independent

Just Stop Oil calls for an end to arrest and imprisonment of protesters

Just Stop Oil has called for police and courts to stop arresting and jailing protesters.In a statement published on New Year’s Eve, the climate change campaign group said that officers and members of the judiciary who arrest and imprison protesters are working for “power and profit”.Just Stop Oil (JSO) was formed in February this year with the aim of forcing the Government to end all new licences for the exploration, development and production of fossil fuels in the UK.The group made headlines for climate demonstrations which caused traffic jams for miles on major motorways, disruption to major events including the...
The Independent

2022’s biggest climate disasters - and why we must remember them

Wildfires tearing through the London suburbs. One-third of Pakistan underwater. Drought-linked famine looming for tens of millions of people in East Africa. Billions of dollars in damage from a “500-year” hurricane that smacked into Florida.The year 2022 brought disaster after disaster across the planet with scientists increasingly able to point to the climate crisis as the root cause. Here, The Independent looks back at some of the most erratic and devastating events being driven by humanity’s continued reliance on burning fossil fuels:Flooding in PakistanThis summer’s record-breaking monsoon flooding wreaked havoc across Pakistan, plunging one-third of the country underwater. The rising...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

Lula set for inauguration to preside over polarized Brazil

Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in Sunday in the capital of Brasilia and assume office for the third time, marking the culmination of a political comeback sure to thrill supporters and enrage opponents in a fiercely polarized nation.But Lula’s presidency is unlikely to be like his previous two mandates, coming after the tightest presidential race in more than three decades in Brazil and resistance to his taking office by some of his opponents, political analysts say.The leftist defeated far-right President Jair Bolsonaro in the Oct. 30 vote by less than 2 percentage points. For...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy