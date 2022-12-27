Read full article on original website
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Bones Hyland, Alec Burks, Orlando Robinson (Week 11)
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
Feldman’s Favorites: Week 17
The biggest Bills game of the year calls for a trio of winners.
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place […]
Tyler Higbee (rest, elbow) questionable for Week 17
Tyler Higbee (rest, elbow) remained limited during practice on Friday. He is officially questionable to play against the Chargers in Week 17. (Nick Cothrel on Twitter) Higbee put on a show last week, catching nine passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. It looks like he's trending towards playing on Sunday, in which case he would rank as a low-end TE1 for fantasy purposes.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to be activated from IR next week
Mitchell would have opened on Friday but he's been home with illness. He should be healthy for the 49ers in the NFL playoffs. It won't impact fantasy managers unless your league plays in Week 18.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (12/29)
CLE at IND (CLE -5.5) O/U: 223. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $10,100 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel. We had Shai in this section on Tuesday, and he provided us with another tantalizing performance....
DeAndre Hopkins (knee) listed questionable for Week 17
Hopkins was reportedly dealing with some knee issues on Friday. There should be further word on Saturday in regards to his status for Sunday. Even if Hopkins does play, he will be risky with David Blough undercenter this week.
The Primer: Week 17 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
