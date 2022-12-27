ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place […]
Tyler Higbee (rest, elbow) questionable for Week 17

Tyler Higbee (rest, elbow) remained limited during practice on Friday. He is officially questionable to play against the Chargers in Week 17. (Nick Cothrel on Twitter) Higbee put on a show last week, catching nine passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. It looks like he's trending towards playing on Sunday, in which case he would rank as a low-end TE1 for fantasy purposes.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (12/29)

CLE at IND (CLE -5.5) O/U: 223. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $10,100 DraftKings, $10,800 FanDuel. We had Shai in this section on Tuesday, and he provided us with another tantalizing performance....
DeAndre Hopkins (knee) listed questionable for Week 17

Hopkins was reportedly dealing with some knee issues on Friday. There should be further word on Saturday in regards to his status for Sunday. Even if Hopkins does play, he will be risky with David Blough undercenter this week.
The Primer: Week 17 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)

The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Sign up today and get $25 added to your account to get you started in the Arena!
