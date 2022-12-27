ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhea County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
crossvillenews1st.com

FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON

The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’

One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
ROCKWOOD, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY

The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy