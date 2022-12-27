Read full article on original website
crossvillenews1st.com
FORMER CROSSVILLE BUSINESS OWNER, RHEA COUNTY EXECUTIVE DIES IN PRISON
The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on December 26th, but would...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
fox17.com
TBI identifies Chattanooga suspect shot dead following police chase Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The TBI has identified the suspect in a Chattanooga police chase who was shot dead Thursday. The TBI identifies him as 26-year-old Damean Alexander Jones. EARLIER:. A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Georgia ended with the suspect shot dead in downtown Chattanooga, according...
fox17.com
Human remains found in Putnam County, potentially that of missing 35-year-old
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police have found human remains that are most likely that of missing person Perry Isaac Bowman Wednesday morning, say police. The Sheriff's Office says that Bowman was reported missing on Dec. 1 by his father, who had not spoken to him since September 23.
Victims of Crossville house fire identified
The 6 victims of the December 26 house fire in Crossville have been identified as 4 adults and 2 children.
Stolen car suspect who fired at deputies shot dead in downtown Chattanooga
A stolen car suspect was shot dead Thursday in Chattanooga after leading deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at one, Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett told WTVC.
crossvillenews1st.com
ROCKWOOD MAN ARRESTED AFTER ‘KISSING STOP SIGNS’
One man is at the Roane County jail after being arrested by The Rockwood. Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Sergeant Jared Hall, he got a call of a man kissing stop signs and acting. peculiar near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Strang Street. Upon. arrival he noticed a subject...
wjle.com
Man indicted in Fatal Hammer Beating of Girlfriend Tragically Among Top Local Crime News Stories in 2022
A man indicted for first degree murder in the hammer beating death of his girlfriend in September tragically ranked among the top crime stories of the year in DeKalb County and is the leading story in Part-2 of WJLE’s Year in Review-2022. 35-year-old Simon Rodriguez Martinez, who allegedly beat...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF: SEVERAL DEAD IN HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department posted this release on Facebook at 9:17 this morning. Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, CCEMA, CCFD, and CCRescue Squad are out at a house fire where several are believed to have perished overnight on Plateau Road. We believe as many as six lives were...
crossvillenews1st.com
THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS DEADLIEST IN CUMBERLAND CO HISTORY
The popular local country/gospel group, The Obed River Band, (pronounced OB River Band) is mourning the loss of its lead singer Trent McCoy. 55-year-old McCoy perished in a house fire at his home on Plateau Road in the early hours Monday morning after celebrating Christmas the day before. It is believed McCoy’s wife, their son and his wife along with their two children also died. An official release will not be made available until the Medical Examiners report is published verifying the identities of all the deceased.
crossvillenews1st.com
SIX PEOPLE DIE IN OVERNIGHT HOUSE FIRE ON PLATEAU ROAD CUMBERLAND CO
We have unconfirmed reports that six people perished in a house fire on Plateau Road overnight. The deaths include a man and wife, their son and daughter-in-law along with their two children. Emergency services are still on the scene at 10:30 this morning investigating this tragic event.
wvlt.tv
‘Use caution’: Snowfall creates slick road conditions across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials urged travelers to use caution as snowfall across the region resulted in hazardous conditions on Monday. Approximately a half-inch to an inch of snow was expected to accumulate across parts of East Tennessee, which came from a southern edge of a storm system. Snowfall stopped just after 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 26.
WDEF
Crash Shuts Down Shallowford Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police responded to a violent crash on Shallowford Road earlier this afternoon. Police issued an alert shortly after 2 p.m. that the 6200 block of Shallowford Road at the intersection with Shepherd Road and Noah Reid Road was blocked off. It appears two cars, a black sedan and a maroon SUV, collided causing significant damage to both vehicles.
bbbtv12.com
Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
