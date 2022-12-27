Read full article on original website
Why have we let our diseased health care system go untreated?
“To serve the art of medicine as it should be served, one must love his fellow man.”. There is sadness in my heart and my mind. With so many advances in the treatment of illnesses of the mind and body, why have we let our diseased health care system go untreated?
Doctors trained abroad will save rural health care
Health care is growing hard to come by in rural America. Three-quarters of rural counties suffer from doctor shortages. More than 200 rural hospitals are at risk of closing due to financial hardship within the next two to three years, according to a study published this spring. And while 20% of the U.S. population lives in a rural region, just 10% of physicians practice in these communities.
Is there a third pathway of resilience?
My social media feed has increasingly included stories of friends “quiet quitting.” A term popularized through TikTok, quiet quitting is a reaction to the exploitation of employee labor without providing additional compensation. Simultaneously, my IRL conversations have been filled with stories of the Great Resignation, in which employees have voluntarily resigned, often without other employment secured. A recent report by the U.S. Surgeon General recognized the problem of workplace stress and cited the toll of endless hours, unpaid leave, and chronic stress as harmful to our mental and physical health.
Measles: a preventable disease that is making a comeback
I see there has been yet another measles outbreak; at the time of writing, the count is 59 in central Ohio. All are either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. No doubt local pediatricians are being flooded with worried parents proffering their offspring for viewing with the statement, “Could this rash be measles, doctor?”
Leadership lessons from Mayo Clinic [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “In the emergency department I treat patients based upon my expert judgment. I can explain to you the sensitivities and specificities of the tests I order, I can detail the physiology and pathology involved in my differential diagnoses, and I can explain the rationale for each part of my treatment plan. But despite my expert analysis, I can still miss important details.
7 tips to survive night float
My friend texted me the other day that she was thinking of quitting her training program. Some schedule changes earlier in the year led to her being scheduled for back-to-back month-long night float rotations. She was in the middle of her second straight month of nights and was feeling tired, depressed, and burned out.
