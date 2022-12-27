Read full article on original website
Related
foodlogistics.com
2022 Cold Chain Content Rewind
As we wrap up 2022, we can’t give the year a proper send off without a look back at some of the heavy hitting topics written about, shared and discussed. This year has been one of ups and downs that will most likely continue well into 2023 and beyond, but with a little focus on transportation and technology we might be able to prepare a better than years past.
foodlogistics.com
Inflation’s Impact on Food Purchasing
It seems longer than a year ago that the biggest threat to restaurants and retail traffic was COVID-19 safety concerns. With 2022 nearly at a close, COVID-19 has taken a back seat to many other economic factors, namely supply chain issues, labor shortages, and most notably, inflation. Medallia Market Research...
Comments / 0