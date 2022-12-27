Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Rusty Mauer, age 56 of Lake View
Services are pending for Rusty Mauer, age 56 of Lake View, IA, with Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Lake View. Rusty passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home.
stormlakeradio.com
Sarah “Sally” (Bailey) Wulfekuhler, age 91, of Storm Lake
Sarah “Sally” (Bailey) Wulfekuhler, age 91, of Storm Lake, Iowa died on December 22, 2022, at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Monday, January 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial will...
stormlakeradio.com
Michael O. Denney, age 68, of Schaller
Michael O. Denney, age 68, of Schaller, Iowa died December 28, 2022 at the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, Iowa. Services are pending. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of arrangements.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 31
More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
1380kcim.com
Marc Wernimont of Ida Grove formerly Carroll
Marc A. Wernimont, age 56, of Ida Grove, and formerly of Carroll, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska from complications of a stroke suffered on Christmas Day. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Sharp Funeral Home...
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
kiwaradio.com
Kari Vander Woude
Kari (Jeppesen) Vander Woude, age 57 of Storm Lake, IA, passed away at Care Initiatives in Cherokee, IA on Thursday, December 22, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake, IA. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph’s Parish Center, next to the church, on Thursday, December 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn, IA.
nwestiowa.com
Ridge Creek adds Sioux Center housing
SIOUX CENTER—Schelling Construction of Sioux Center is continuing to provide more housing options for the community through its Ridge Creek development. Started in 2020, the company began work on a new eight-unit apartment complex and six two-story town houses at its seven-acre property at 1893 13th Ave. SE, just north of The Ridge Golf Course and west of the wastewater treatment plant.
kicdam.com
Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop
Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
stormlakeradio.com
BV County Milder Temps for New Years
The Storm Lake area saw a trace (about 200ths of an inch) of precipitation last night. Good news is that across the state, heading into the new year, days are supposed to be mild. Conditions tomorrow around Iowa are partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid to upper 30s....
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Christmas Trees Disposal
The Storm Lake area is collecting those Christmas Trees. Residents of the area can drop off their in the north area of the parking lot at the Discovery Center (intersection of Highway 110/Abner Bell Road/West 5th) at no charge for disposal now through January 15th. Trees should be free of stands, ornaments and tree bags. No artificial tress will be accepted.
nwestiowa.com
Firefighters face blizzard at Bosma Poultry inferno
SIBLEY—Bosma Poultry was destroyed in fire at its facility east of Sibley along Pierce Avenue, amid the pre-dawn darkness of a brutal blizzard Thursday. No life-threatening injuries were suffered. However, firefighters did experience frostbite from the extreme cold, and one department member experienced heart palpitations. Sibley Fire Department chief...
kiwaradio.com
Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run
Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
nwestiowa.com
Rhodes man arrested for OWI in Sanborn
SANBORN—A 48-year-old Rhodes man was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Christopher Stephen Rudkin stemmed from the stop of a 2004 Jaguar X-Type for traveling well below the posted speed limit and crossing the center and fog lines of Highway 18, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Snowdrift Accident
The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
Rural Webster County USPS customers without service for over a week
CLARE, Iowa — Nancy McCabe wants to know when the USPS mail carrier will show up. She and a growing number of mainly rural customers are frustrated they’ve been without mail service for the past nine days. “We have a very narrow window we can catch the Clare post office to run packages up there,” […]
nwestiowa.com
Culver's prepares for revamped look
SIOUX CENTER—Culver’s faithful customers will have to wait a while in early January before they can get their hands on the chain’s ButterBurgers and cheese curds again. According to Sioux Center Culver’s owner Angie Rodenburgh, the store will be closed starting Jan. 8 so that major remodeling can take place to the dining area, the counter space and the kitchen. It should open after seven to 10 days of work.
stormlakeradio.com
Several Crashes Resulted from Bad Blizzard Last Week
There were several crashes that occurred last Friday in Clay County by cause of the horrible wintery conditions. Last Friday morning, December 23rd, the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the 2800 Mile of HWY 71 South. An investigation was launched determining that 18-year-old...
stormlakeradio.com
Pocahontas County Private Pesticide Course
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pocahontas County Office will be offering a Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (P-CIC) on February 2, 2023 at 9:30am, hosted at the Rialto Theatre in Pocahontas. The course will run about two and a half hours, which include breaks. Topics that will...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
