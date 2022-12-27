Read full article on original website
Related
Dairy Resources
A new report compiled by the American Farm Bureau Federation presents priorities, principles and recommendations for dairy-policy reform. The Farm Bureau Dairy Working Group, comprised of 12 dairy-farmer representatives, recently explored options for strengthening the dairy industry through the 2023 farm bill and modernizing the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. Farm Bureau also received input from the Federal Milk Marketing Order Forum held in October.
Alternative feeds available for backgrounding calves
Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock specialist, said cattle producers can use alternative feeds for backgrounding cattle in light of the rising price of corn. “Opportunities exist to feed calves, put weight on calves, and hopefully make a little bit of profit when we’re feeding calves,” Hoppe said. One...
Beef Leaders Institute promotes education and more
For producers that want to learn more about the beef industry, the American Angus Association (AAA) and Certified Angus Beef (CAB) offers the Beef Leaders Institute each June. This one-week program is designed for about 20 members of the American Angus Association. Participants must be 25-45 years old. Applications are available at https://cabcattle.com/targeting-the-brand/events/beef-leaders-institute/ and are due by Feb. 15, 2023.
Barn Boards and Baling Wire
As the New Year arrives I look around at the all the Christmas lights that still shine in deep-winter darkness and remember all those shining souls I have known in the churches where I was privileged to serve as pastor. None shone brighter than one man I knew who hung a lighted star over his place of business every Christmas season.
SDSU Extension to discuss latest research at farm show
University extension experts will give talks on crop pests, fertilizer recommendations, how feedlots can handle drought and more during two days of the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion. Hosted by the South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm and SDSU Extension, seminars will be held Jan. 4 and 5 with...
An Outdoorsman’s Journal
This week’s column is all over the map on a positive subject. Back in 2006 I had an idea to start an organization through this column to encourage kids to be outside. In 2007 that thought became action; it became “Kids and Mentors Outdoors” or KAMO. Visit www.kamokids.org for more information.
Like a boss: Iowa CNC table manufacturer focuses on simplicity, cost
When a part breaks on a tractor, sometimes it can take weeks for it to come into the shop. Why wait for it to come in when a farmer can make it for themselves, sometimes in 10 minutes, asks Chris Vroom, director of sales and marketing at Boss Tables. The...
NDCW president continuing family legacy of cattle women
BOWMAN, N.D. – The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) organization has been a family affair for Joy Soreide Kinsey, who has been a member of the organization for 16 years and currently serves as president. The women in her family have been NDCW members nearly since the organization’s beginnings in...
All in for agriculture
Growing up on a farm, Ethan Kreikemeier was familiar with agriculture. He was active in 4-H as a youth and the FFA chapter at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, where he attended school. He always planned to join his family’s feedlot operation, located on the county line between Dodge and Cuming...
Electric tractors quicken development
When it comes to powering farm tractors, the diesel engine has long reigned supreme. And as any combustion engine hack will tell you, “there’s no replacement for displacement.”. Well, that long-held belief might be changing — just a little bit. Just as cars, delivery vans, and heavy-duty trucks...
Early 2023 crop markets may require a close eye
In the first half of the year some farmers in the eastern Corn Belt may find some good deals when selling their crop, a lingering effect from the drought felt in western Iowa and Missouri. Basis bids for some crops have been high in the west, with some supply shortfall...
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
Census of Agriculture data important for farmers to complete
WILLMAR, Minn. – State Statistician Dan Lofthus is asking farmers to please fill out their Census of Agriculture 2022 form. He attended the 2022 Minnesota Cattle Industry Convention tradeshow and shared this message. Lofthus is the only National Ag Statistics Service (NASS) employee in Minnesota of his type, so he handles community relations.
Skijoring season kicks off for Montana competitors
At the start of 2023, a winter sport season will kick off that spans seven states, two countries, and will have nearly 30 races before the season ends in March. Competitors are eligible to win as much as $40,000 at the weekend races that combine snow, horses, and skiing. Welcome to skijoring.
Tis the season to meet farmers
While for some it might seem to be the bleak mid-winter, it’s one of my favorite times of year: farm show season!. While I get to meet amazing people throughout the year as I travel for stories, having so many people come together under one roof is a true delight.
