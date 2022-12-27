Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Dairy Resources
A new report compiled by the American Farm Bureau Federation presents priorities, principles and recommendations for dairy-policy reform. The Farm Bureau Dairy Working Group, comprised of 12 dairy-farmer representatives, recently explored options for strengthening the dairy industry through the 2023 farm bill and modernizing the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. Farm Bureau also received input from the Federal Milk Marketing Order Forum held in October.
agupdate.com
Alternative feeds available for backgrounding calves
Karl Hoppe, NDSU Extension livestock specialist, said cattle producers can use alternative feeds for backgrounding cattle in light of the rising price of corn. “Opportunities exist to feed calves, put weight on calves, and hopefully make a little bit of profit when we’re feeding calves,” Hoppe said. One...
agupdate.com
Beef Leaders Institute promotes education and more
For producers that want to learn more about the beef industry, the American Angus Association (AAA) and Certified Angus Beef (CAB) offers the Beef Leaders Institute each June. This one-week program is designed for about 20 members of the American Angus Association. Participants must be 25-45 years old. Applications are available at https://cabcattle.com/targeting-the-brand/events/beef-leaders-institute/ and are due by Feb. 15, 2023.
agupdate.com
Baling process effects quality, nutrients of forage
Baling corn stalks is becoming more and more common. Corn stalks, or corn residue, is a valuable option for beef producers to reduce feed costs. Advancements in harvesting technology to increase the feeding quality of the residue bale have arisen due to increased utilization of corn residue as a marketable product for feed, bedding and fuel.
agupdate.com
SDSU Extension to discuss latest research at farm show
University extension experts will give talks on crop pests, fertilizer recommendations, how feedlots can handle drought and more during two days of the Dakota Farm Show in Vermillion. Hosted by the South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm and SDSU Extension, seminars will be held Jan. 4 and 5 with...
Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?
The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
CNBC
Planned wind farm told it will need to shut down for five months a year to protect parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
SNAP gives eligible low-income households extra food-purchasing assistance to supplement food budgets. Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, SNAP benefits...
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
SNAP 2023: Everything To Know About Changes in the Coming Year
Formerly referred to as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a government welfare program that provides assistance to families and individuals suffering from food...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Nation's sole manufacturer of Amoxicillin brand products warns US at 'substantial risk'
FOX Business Lydia Hu reports on the United States antibiotic shortage that is inhibiting Americans' ability to get the pharmaceutical goods they need.
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
Comments / 0