Peanut Butter Cookies - Diabetic and Keto Friendly
My Father in Law loves peanut butter and during the holidays he misses out on a lot of Holiday sweets due to his diabetes. So I like to surprise him with alternatives to his old favorite treats that are both delicious and healthy! These cookies have a nice chewy bite and best part is you can indulge in more than one without overloading on sugar! To be exact these cookies, are completely sugar free and have 4 grams of carbs (mostly fiber-Bonus!). In addition, these this peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten-free and dairy free!
Brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake: Decadent desserts
It's no secret that I love anything chocolate and this brownie pecan ooey gooey butter cake is no exception. An "ooey gooey" butter cake is a cake that is dense and made with cake flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and dusted on top with some powdered sugar. According to Wikipedia, this cake was supposedly first made on accident, in the 1930's by a baker in the St. Louis area who was trying to make a regular cake batter but reversed the proportions of butter and flour. Since then, there have been many variations of the ooey gooey cake created due to the variety of ingredients used. The rich combination of chocolate, pecans and cheesecake makes it the perfect sweet treat.
gordonramsayclub.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Tasting Table
The Trader Joe's Dessert Ina Garten Calls 'Absolutely Delicious'
Ina Garten is a woman of the people. While living in the Hamptons and hosting a beloved cooking show for 20 years may not seem relatable, Garten shows she's just like us in a lot of her recipes as she aims for stress-free entertaining. Whether that means easy no-bake dessert recipes or quick 10-minute meals on major holidays, you can trust that Garten has your back — not only with quality food, but with keeping things simple so you can spend time with company instead of in the kitchen. So, it should be no surprise that Garten is a fan of Trader Joe's for easy desserts.
3-Ingredient Appetizers Everyone Will Be Talking About the Day After Your Party
With the holiday season in full swing, there are so many reasons to gather together and celebrate. If you are hosting this year, make it extra easy on yourself with some super simple appetizers. Tasty snacks are the life of any party, but nobody wants to be stuck in the...
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
This Two-ingredient Trader Joe’s Appetizer Will Be Your Go-to for This Year’s Dinner Party Scene
If you’re one of those people who puts things off until the very last minute, then you have likely experienced the appetizer mad dash before. You give yourself about five minutes in the grocery store to come up with something to bring to a dinner party and usually end up with chips and prepackaged dip transported in a plastic shopping bag.
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
No Bake Desserts: 10 Minute Nutella Cookies, A Rich Chocolate Hazelnut Treat
No Bake Nutella CookiesPhoto bykirbiescravings.com. These easy, No Bake Nutella Cookies that don’t require you to use an oven are a chocolate lovers dream dessert. Only 3 ingredients; Nutella, coconut or almond flour and water. These cookies are so decadent, yet simple, with all the ingredients mixed in one bowl and take about 10 minutes to prepare. This recipe makes 10 cookies, so feel free to double ingredients if you are a chocoholic like me.
2 Bone Broth Recipes You Should Make This Week For Inflammation
Who doesn’t love a good bowl of soup in the winter?! Luckily, soup can be as healthy as it is tasty–as long as it’s made with the right ingredients. Unfortunately, canned soups can take a serious toll on your health. But on the other hand, homemade varieties can pack in a ton of nutrients to keep your body thriving throughout this chilly season. And one of the best ingredients you can add to your soup is some homemade bone broth, which blows high-sodium, store-bought broths out of the water.
One Green Planet
Gingerbread Muffins [Vegan]
2 cups (180 grams) of regular rolled oats (gluten-free if needed) 1/2 cup (4oz.) of blackstrap molasses, unsulphured. 1/4 cup (2oz.) of flax seed butter (see note) Pre-heat oven to 375°F / 190°C, gas mark 5. Next, line 6 jumbo muffin cups with parchment paper (see blog post for tips on how to do this) or non-stick muffin liners.
Fluffernutter Fudge
This fluffernutter fudge recipe is a play on the peanut butter marshmallow sandwich of your childhood. It’s foolproof to make and sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Epicurious
Extra-Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Wings
You don’t need to bust out a big jug of oil or babysit a hot pot to get succulent, crispy chicken wings. This air fryer chicken wings recipe is here to help you achieve the best wings, proving deep-frying isn’t the only way to achieve deliciously crunchy results.
Delish
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
Have you tried this yet? Let us know how it went in the comments below!. Step 1Preheat oven to 325°. Wrap bottom of a 8" or 9" springform pan in foil. Step 2In a food processor, pulse crackers and pecans until fine crumbs form. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add granulated sugar and salt and stir to combine. Pour in butter and stir until mixture looks like wet sand and holds together when pressed with your fingertips. Press cracker mixture into bottom and up sides of prepared pan in an even layer.
Holiday Peanut Butter Fudge - Microwave Friendly
Simple Holiday Peanut Butter FudgePhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. The holidays are a crazy time of the year. The hustle and bustle of shopping, holiday events, work and family get togethers and the outpouring of money gets very overwhelming. If I was to be honest, I'm much less stressed and much more content when the holidays are behind us and I can focus on everyday life.
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie
This recipe was given to me by my friend, Arthur Richard, one of the first people I met in New Orleans. He was not necessarily a cook or baker, but he was so proud that he could produce this for potlucks and friends’ dinners. ARTHUR’S CREAM CHEESE & PECAN PIE Preheat Oven: 375° Baking Time: […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Arthur’s Cream Cheese and Pecan Pie appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
One Green Planet
Moroccan Loubea Salad [Vegan]
1/2 cup (120 ml or 20 g) fresh dill packed (stripped from stalks) Combine all dressing ingredients and pour over salad, stirring to combine and that's it – did we say easy!?!. We typically make this a day in advance to allow the dill and garlic to infuse their...
