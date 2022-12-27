Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
New Year's Eve ball drop in Great Falls
It will feature hot drinks, food, live music, a vendor market, and "a building full of friends to ring in the new year with!"
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals set for Jan. 12-14 in Great Falls
Come mid-January, the competitors in the 44th Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit (MPRC) will be vying for prize money and buckles at the circuit finals in Great Falls, Mont., on Jan 12-14. In order to qualify for the circuit finals, competitors must have entered 15 rodeos on the circuit if they...
Star Spangled Salute: The Veteran’s Meat Locker Helps Veterans In Need
Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors the Montana organization, “The Veteran’s Meat Locker” and all the Veterans it serves. At a recent stop in Great Falls, Montana each Veteran received a twelve-pound bag of meat containing an assortment of processed meat. Since the Meat Locker began this service, six years ago, they’ve donated more than 148,000 pounds of meat to more than 11,500 veterans in Montana. Solely volunteer based, The Veteran’s Meat Locker raises money to handle the processing costs and exists thanks to the generosity of ranchers and hunters in the area. Thank you to the Veteran’s Meat Locker for helping and to all the Veterans they help, THANK YOU for your service.
