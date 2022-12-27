Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors the Montana organization, “The Veteran’s Meat Locker” and all the Veterans it serves. At a recent stop in Great Falls, Montana each Veteran received a twelve-pound bag of meat containing an assortment of processed meat. Since the Meat Locker began this service, six years ago, they’ve donated more than 148,000 pounds of meat to more than 11,500 veterans in Montana. Solely volunteer based, The Veteran’s Meat Locker raises money to handle the processing costs and exists thanks to the generosity of ranchers and hunters in the area. Thank you to the Veteran’s Meat Locker for helping and to all the Veterans they help, THANK YOU for your service.

