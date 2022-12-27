ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

It will be mild today to start off 2023

Happy New Year! Today we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. We will see the clouds hang around longer in our western counties. Temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight into Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Most shower activity will be in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy