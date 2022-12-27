Read full article on original website
2023 is set for Web3 gaming
Web3 gaming had a blast in 2022, with an increase of 94.17% in its transaction count. In other words, players engaged more with the virtual world in terms of registration, purchase, and discovering new non-fungible tokens, among other activities. A number of developers are now supporting their projects in an...
Internet Computer turns long-term bearish: Can ICP reach $5?
The Internet Computer is the next version of smart contract platforms and payment providers in the crypto world. After its launch, the ICP token triggered hype and became a popular coin in the crypto world. DFINITY Foundation is behind the Internet Computer ecosystem, which was launched in 2016 by Dominic...
BMW decides to incorporate blockchain technology for a loyalty program
Of late, it has been observed that many prime manufacturing companies were beginning to lean towards the overall NFT arena. Now, it is the turn of the absolute top-of-the-line car manufacturing company based in Germany, BMW. The company has finally decided to go in for the incorporation of blockchain technology into its existing organizational structure. Therefore, its aim and intention are to actively engage with the BNB chain, together with Coinweb, which happens to be a blockchain infrastructure company. As a part of its ongoing plans, this incorporation of blockchain technology will be effectively utilized in day-to-day functions. Along with all of this, BMW is in the process of building, especially for its Thailand-based customers, a blockchain loyalty program.
Beosin partners with Lemonchain to secure the blockchain ecosystem
Beosin is extremely pleased and takes enormous pleasure in announcing that they have officially formed a mutually beneficial partnership with Lemonchain. With this very partnership being set in position, it is both of the entities’ prime aim and intention to get actively involved in the speeding up of matters related to risk management, where digital assets are concerned. They will also be looking into effectively upgrading all matters pertaining to overall security-related issues in the blockchain ecosystem.
ORY presale powerhouse is live; Oryen Network to challenge Shiba Inu
The crypto market is always shifting, with new technologies and networks emerging each day that promise to revolutionize how we store and use our money. Oryen Network is a prime example of this growing trend. Oryen Network promises to bring staking, trading, asset management, and more to the blockchain, backed by its fixed APY of 90% (0.177% daily) rewards paid out every 60 minutes. This is in addition to its user-friendly systems, the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), and Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet that helps maintain floor value in times of volatility.
Argo Blockchain sells Texas mine to Galaxy Digital to avoid bankruptcy
Argo Blockchain, a top-tier mining company for cryptocurrencies, recently declared that it had reached an agreement with Galaxy Digital Holdings on a legally binding agreement that would benefit both parties. Argo Blockchain is prepared to sell Galaxy Digital Holdings its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas, as stated explicitly in its official news release.
Auto Compounding for APE token staking now live on ParaSpace
ParaSpace recently announced the integration of auto compounding for APE tokens staking on the platform. Now, ParaSpace users can access compounded APY rates for three pools. These pools are APE tokens (282%), MAYC pool (466%), and BAYC pool (435%.) The platform will also cover the gas fees for every auto compounding through MAYC pools and BAYC pools. However, this coverage will only last through the coming two weeks for users testing the platform.
