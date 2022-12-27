Read full article on original website
CBRT sticks along & accelerates usage of Digital Lira
Turkey is determined to go ahead with the test on its Digital Lira after the central bank announced that it had concluded the first test. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey has added that it plans to continue running a few tests on the digital currency in the next year too.
Fuse Gold collaborates with PoR & secures the minting function
Fuse Gold, which happens to be a tokenized gold protocol supported by LBMA-approved gold, happens to be kept in vaults all over the United Kingdom. At present, it has decided to incorporate Chainlink Proof of Reserve (PoR) to secure the FUSEG minting function, which is duly carried out on the BNB Chain.
COTI updates its fee structure
COTI’s economy became more dynamic after the team announced that it had decided to modify the fee structure based on the feedback given by its community. One factor that will remain constant is the streamlining of fees and their distribution as rewards. The new fees model lowers the deposit...
Orange Money signs MoU with LivaatVerse
Metaverse gets its first-ever mobile wallet, helping users and brands to simplify the payment mechanism in the virtual world. In a recent development, Orange Money enters LivaatVerse by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the venture. Also known as Petra Mobile Payment Services, Orange Money will facilitate the payment functions in the Arabic metaverse. This falls in line with the aim of Orange Money of adopting the latest technological developments.
Argo Blockchain sells Texas mine to Galaxy Digital to avoid bankruptcy
Argo Blockchain, a top-tier mining company for cryptocurrencies, recently declared that it had reached an agreement with Galaxy Digital Holdings on a legally binding agreement that would benefit both parties. Argo Blockchain is prepared to sell Galaxy Digital Holdings its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas, as stated explicitly in its official news release.
VeChain shows no sign of recovery: Is it an end of VET?
VeChain is a decentralized blockchain platform that helps to improve supply chain management, mostly popular in the USA, Singapore, China, Japan, and Europe. This distributed ledger technology was created in 2016 to start a digital business transformation for the automobile and fashion industry. It aims to develop a solution for...
CMA grants licenses to Admirals in Kenya
Admirals announce that it has received a Kenyan license from Capital Markets Authority, also known as CMA, to operate as a non-dealing forex trading broker. The development is crucial as it grants the venture access to the regulated market in Africa. Admiral is a safe platform for traders. It is...
