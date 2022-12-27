The crypto market is always shifting, with new technologies and networks emerging each day that promise to revolutionize how we store and use our money. Oryen Network is a prime example of this growing trend. Oryen Network promises to bring staking, trading, asset management, and more to the blockchain, backed by its fixed APY of 90% (0.177% daily) rewards paid out every 60 minutes. This is in addition to its user-friendly systems, the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), and Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet that helps maintain floor value in times of volatility.

2 DAYS AGO