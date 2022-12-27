Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Lead Dev Ignites Buzz About New Partnership, SHIB Price Stagnates
While the Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has been stagnant since mid-November, the latest cryptic news from the meme cryptocurrency’s lead developer could provide fresh fuel for a rally. As the SHIB community observed, Shytoshi Kusama has once again updated his profile. The Shiba Inu lead developer’s status now.
u.today
Solana (SOL) Supported by Top Analyst Despite Meltdown; Why?
Chris Burniske of VC firm Placeholder, the author of many early models of digital asset valuation, explained why Solana (SOL) looks special to him despite having a terrific year. Independent innovation, committed community, easy-to-use product: Chris Burniske is bullish on Solana. Burniske took to Twitter to share his vision of...
cryptoslate.com
Old tweet from Shiba Inu lead resurfaces teasing end of year development
Twitter user @ShibaInuHodler drew speculation over a message posted by Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama in January 2022. “Shytoshi is hinting at something for the #SHIB community!!! New Partnership incoming?! #shibarium?”. Shytoshi’s somewhat cryptic message mentioned a discussion with his mentor and the agreement that by the end of...
Slumping revenue, Tesla woes and a ‘resignation’: Musk’s wild reign at Twitter so far
When Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s offices on 26 October carrying a sink, one day before he bought the platform for $44bn (£38bn), it was the first sign that the tale of his ownership would not be a conventional one. “Let that sink in!” he tweeted. For everyone swept up in what followed – from thousands of Twitter employees to advertisers and critical journalists – it certainly has now.
cryptonewsz.com
ORY presale powerhouse is live; Oryen Network to challenge Shiba Inu
The crypto market is always shifting, with new technologies and networks emerging each day that promise to revolutionize how we store and use our money. Oryen Network is a prime example of this growing trend. Oryen Network promises to bring staking, trading, asset management, and more to the blockchain, backed by its fixed APY of 90% (0.177% daily) rewards paid out every 60 minutes. This is in addition to its user-friendly systems, the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), and Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet that helps maintain floor value in times of volatility.
cryptonewsz.com
Australian company faces a lawsuit from Pokemon for NFT collection
A legal battle has erupted between Pokemon Company International and Pokemon Pty Ltd over trademark infringement by the Australian company for its NFT collection game, which is based on the original version. Kotiota Studios recently launched a play-to-earn game that is said to be inspired by its own franchise. The...
cryptonewsz.com
You can now use Google Pay & Apple Pay on Binance!
Binance, one of the biggest names in the crypto domain, recently announced the integration of Google Pay and Apple Pay. The integration has opened the exchange to 43.9 million Apple Pay and 25 million Google Pay users. The platform released an official post to inform users about the development. According...
cryptopotato.com
Kraken to Exit Japanese Market for Second Time
The decision is part of Kraken’s efforts to “prioritize resources” and investments. Kraken announced plans to shut operations in Japan again, citing a weak global crypto market as well as market conditions in the East Asian country. In a statement, the San Francisco-based crypto exchange said it...
