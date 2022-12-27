Read full article on original website
Related
wdiy.org
Economic Pulse: Week of 12/30/22
Dr. Kamran Afshar takes a look at this and more in his synopsis of the week's economic news and trends across the Lehigh Valley and the nation. Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition. (Original air-date: 12/23/22)
wdiy.org
Coopersburg | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
wdiy.org
Top Stories of 2022: PA Pushes Climate Measures Forward, Meets Delays and Lawsuits
The fight over Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature climate program still isn't settled as he prepares to leave office. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has more on one of the top stories of 2022. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/26/22)
wdiy.org
Unusually Low Temperatures Bring Cold Conditions to Pennsylvania, but Little Snow
It most likely won't be a White Christmas this year, but unusually low temperatures this weekend are anticipated to make Central Pennsylvania feel like the North Pole. WITF’s Robby Brod has more. (Original air-date: 12/23/22)
wdiy.org
DCNR to Host Guided Hikes in State Parks, Forests Jan. 1 as Part of the “First Day Hike” Initiative
Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host dozens of guided hikes in state parks and forests on January 1st to help ring in the new year. WESA’s Julia Zenkevich reports the events are part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort. A list of...
wdiy.org
How Election Deniers Affected Midterm Results Certifications Across PA
Conspiracy theorists and Republican-aligned groups attempted to cast doubt on the 2022 midterms by delaying the results with baseless legal challenges – and misattributing the delays to a lack of election security. WITF’s Robby Brod explains how the strategy played out – as one of the stories that shaped...
wdiy.org
In 2022, PA Adopted New Rules Limiting Oil, Gas Emissions
Pennsylvania adopted rules limiting emissions from oil and gas sites this year, in a race to meet a federal deadline. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has more on one of the top stories of 2022. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017...
wdiy.org
Consumer Advocates Warn About the Dangers of Gas Stoves
As people gather for special meals around the holidays, consumer advocates are warning about the dangers of gas stoves. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports. Rachel McDevitt is a reporter for StateImpact Pennsylvania at WITF. Rachel joined WITF in 2017 as the host of All Things Considered. She previously reported for WITF’s Radio Pennsylvania Network, where her work earned the National Association of State Radio Network’s award for best feature two years in a row. The western Pennsylvania native started her journalism career with the CBS affiliate in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Rachel is a graduate of Temple University.
wdiy.org
Top Stories of 2022: End of Roe v. Wade Puts Abortion Access on the Ballot in Pennsylvania
Reproductive rights became a top concern for voters across Pennsylvania after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Democratic victories in key races this past November ensured abortion would remain accessible and legal in the state -- for now. As one of the top stories that shaped 2022, WITF’s...
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania to See Free Drug Testing Kits in 2023
Advocates see Gov. Tom Wolf’s drug testing kit legalization law from November as a positive sign for other harm reduction efforts in Pennsylvania. WVIA’s Tom Riese reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/20/22)
wdiy.org
Western PA Business Fined for Illegally Dumping Oil and Gas Drilling Waste
A Fayette County hauling contractor was fined by the state $600,000 for illegally transporting and dumping solid waste from the oil and gas industry. For StateImpact Pennsylvania, The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier reports the fine is for violations that took place between 2012 and 2015. Read the full story...
wdiy.org
PA Dept. Of Health Urges for Syphilis Testing During Pregnancy as Children Case Numbers Rise
Cases of congenital syphilis, which is passed from parent to child during pregnancy, have reached their highest level in Pennsylvania in more than 30 years. As WESA’s Jillian Forstadt reports, state health officials are urging pregnant people to get tested. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/27/22)
Comments / 0