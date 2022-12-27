Of late, it has been observed that many prime manufacturing companies were beginning to lean towards the overall NFT arena. Now, it is the turn of the absolute top-of-the-line car manufacturing company based in Germany, BMW. The company has finally decided to go in for the incorporation of blockchain technology into its existing organizational structure. Therefore, its aim and intention are to actively engage with the BNB chain, together with Coinweb, which happens to be a blockchain infrastructure company. As a part of its ongoing plans, this incorporation of blockchain technology will be effectively utilized in day-to-day functions. Along with all of this, BMW is in the process of building, especially for its Thailand-based customers, a blockchain loyalty program.

2 DAYS AGO