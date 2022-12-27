ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia

ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

National media makes final predictions for Georgia-Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal

ATLANTA — At long last, game day is finally here for the Bulldogs as they will take on Ohio State later tonight in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will be in the same building they played their last game, a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers. This will be the Bulldogs’ third game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia also beat Oregon 49-3 earlier this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Darnell Washington exits game against Ohio State with ankle injury

ATLANTA — Georgia has not gotten off to a great start in this game for the Bulldogs, as Georgia has fallen behind 21-7. And the Bulldogs may be without one of their key contributors as tight end Darnell Washington is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle injury.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?

ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Georgia football won’t follow ‘Blockbuster model’ as it finishes prep for Ohio State

ATLANTA — Georgia knows it is attempting to do something no team in the College Football Playoff has done in winning back-to-back national championships. But don’t make the mistake of thinking Georgia is going to repeat as the top team in the country. Kirby Smart has reiterated plenty of times this season that this team is significantly different from the team that won it all last season.
ATHENS, GA
NBC4 Columbus

5 teens shot at pajama party near Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five teens were shot early Tuesday at what police called a “pajama party” at a short-term rental property in Franklinton. Around 12:45 a.m., Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Bellows Avenue and said four of the victims are male, one female, and they are between the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy