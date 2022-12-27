Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
Ohio State cashes in on interception and big plays, up 28-24 over Georgia at halftime
ATLANTA — Ohio State took a 28-24 lead into halftime against Georgia in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Saturday night, just the second time this season the Bulldogs were behind heading to intermission. Georgia rallied from 21-7 down in the second quarter to take its first lead of...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart ‘gut reaction’ timeout changed flow in Georgia’s 42-41 win over Ohio State
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart scored one of the greatest victories of his career on Saturday night, his No. 1-ranked Georgia program staging a historic come-from-behind victory over Ohio State. The Bulldogs rallied for a 42-41 victory over the Buckeyes, becoming the first team in College Football Playoff history to...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State icons Urban Meyer, Kirk Herbstreit predict how Buckeyes can upset Georgia in CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal
ATLANTA — Ohio State icons Urban Meyer and Kirk Herbstreit shared their opinions on what it will take for the Buckeyes to beat Georgia. Meyer, who beat Kirby Smart defenses while at Florida and coaching Ohio State, indicated it will come down to big plays by the offense. Herbstreit,...
dawgnation.com
Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia
ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation.
dawgnation.com
Georgia pulls off historic 42-41 comeback victory over Ohio State in CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal
ATLANTA — Georgia football staged a comeback for the ages, rallying from two touchdowns down in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State 42-41. It’s the first time in College Football Playoff history that a team has come from two touchdowns down to win. “Every one of those...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football Ohio State instant observations as Bulldogs win a classic comeback
ATLANTA — Georgia showed its championship mettle on Saturday night and started the year with a bang, literally. It fell behind by 14 points twice. It looked out of it. At one point, it seemed like the Bulldogs have waved a white flag kicking a field goal down by 14 with 10 minutes remaining.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Ohio State live updates, score, injury news for College Football Playoff game
ATLANTA — The Georgia football team will take on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, December, 31. Below you can find information on the score, injury news and live updates on the contest. This is one of two College Football Playoff semifinals, with Michigan taking...
dawgnation.com
National media makes final predictions for Georgia-Ohio State College Football Playoff semifinal
ATLANTA — At long last, game day is finally here for the Bulldogs as they will take on Ohio State later tonight in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will be in the same building they played their last game, a 50-30 win over the LSU Tigers. This will be the Bulldogs’ third game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Georgia also beat Oregon 49-3 earlier this season.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett: Inside the huddle of Georgia’s game-winning drive against Ohio State
ATLANTA —Stetson Bennett couldn’t believe it himself, but once the game was in his hands, he knew what to do with it. Bennett and Georgia took possession at their own 28 with 2:36 left in the game trailing 41-35 and fans in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on the edge of their seats.
dawgnation.com
Darnell Washington exits game against Ohio State with ankle injury
ATLANTA — Georgia has not gotten off to a great start in this game for the Bulldogs, as Georgia has fallen behind 21-7. And the Bulldogs may be without one of their key contributors as tight end Darnell Washington is out for the rest of the game with a left ankle injury.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s biggest concern facing Georgia comes as no surprise
ATLANTA — Ohio State coach Ryan Day is known as an offensive whiz, able to diagnose and exploit matchups while dialing up plays for Buckeyes’ teams that never lack scoring firepower. But now Day, just like his Ohio State program, faces one of the most complete challenges it...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart details final injury report for Georgia football-Ohio State game
ATLANTA — The hay is in the proverbial barn for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have put in hard work over the last 27 days in preparation for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided one final, brief update on the status of injured starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon.
dawgnation.com
Ohio State Scouting Report: What’s Georgia to make of this Buckeyes defense?
ATLANTA — The Ohio State defense has been under fire the past month, the fallout from the Buckeyes’ second-half collapse against Michigan. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been around long enough to know how to handle it, and he also knows how good Ohio State looked in the vast majority of those other 11 games.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football won’t follow ‘Blockbuster model’ as it finishes prep for Ohio State
ATLANTA — Georgia knows it is attempting to do something no team in the College Football Playoff has done in winning back-to-back national championships. But don’t make the mistake of thinking Georgia is going to repeat as the top team in the country. Kirby Smart has reiterated plenty of times this season that this team is significantly different from the team that won it all last season.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-Ohio State game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for College Football Playoff game (Dec. 31, 2022)
Georgia football takes on Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 31. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, how to watch online and odds for the game. Georgia and Ohio State have met just once, coming back in 1993. The winner...
dawgnation.com
Ohio State: Georgia offense does look a lot like Michigan, from quarterback on down
ATLANTA — Ohio State defenders didn’t want to say it publicly, but off to the side, in smaller more personable interview sessions, they relented. Yes, this Georgia offense does look and operate a lot like Michigan’s, adding more suspense to the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal showdown at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
dawgnation.com
Yoga, Wine NIL deals and the best viral moments from College Football Playoff media days
ATLANTA — It’s a rare day when we get to hear from Jalen Carter, Malaki Starks and just about every significant member of the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes both participated in the Peach Bowl media, speaking with reporters and sharing their thoughts on the upcoming game.
