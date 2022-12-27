Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
Intoxicated driver arrested after Metra train hits his vehicle in North Chicago, officials say
An accused drunk driver was arrested after his car got stuck on the railroad tracks and a Metra train, which was occupied with passengers, struck the car in North Chicago Friday evening. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Sheridan Road in North Chicago. Metra train 370 […]
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant review
I have always driven by this pizza location. I have been told by many friends that they have solid pizza and I need to check them out. The name is Garibaldi's in Hoffman Estates.
napervillelocal.com
Fat Rosie’s Debuts New Location In Downtown Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Fat Rosie’s recently debuted its new location in downtown Naperville. The eatery, which had been located on the other side of Chicago Avenue, reopened Dec. 15 in a 8,500 square foot space, according to the Downtown Naperville Alliance. The restaurant is still decked out in...
fox32chicago.com
Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.
Don’t Celebrate NYE in NYC – Illinois Has One of the Best Places
It may be too late to fly to NYC to celebrate the new year (who wants to fly right now anyway). You're in luck, one of Illinois; cities was just named one of the best places to ring in the new year. My New Year"s Eve partying days are far...
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (12/31/22) – David Hochberg with Rich Dykstra of Dykstra Home Services, Miracle Method’s David Haas, and Mike Huston of Lindholm Roofing
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Dykstra Homes Services’ Rich Dykstra who talks about getting your furnace cleaned and checked so you are ready for the rest of winter. Next, Miracle Method’s David Haas shares how they can convert jetted tubs into soaker tubs. Then, Michael Huston of Lindholm Roofing joined the show to share that Lindholm is available for emergency services and snow removal.
Yorkville Lottery player is a finalist for “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year”
The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that one of its players is once again in line to win $1 million with Powerball on New Year’s Eve. Dr. Cynthia Hines-Butler from Yorkville, IL is one of 29 finalists in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” drawing.
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
Hyde Park apartment complex residents permitted to break leases, move out due to power outage
Residents who have been evacuated from two buildings with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently.
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
kanecountyconnects.com
2023 is Here!
Happy New Year from Kane County Government. Learn more about the services and programs we provide by going to www.countyofkane.org.
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police pursuit in Pleasant Prairie; driver crashed in Lake County, IL
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police are searching for a driver involved in a police pursuit that led to a crash near U.S. Highway 41 and Wadsworth Road on Friday, Dec 30. According to police, around 2 a.m. Lake County Sheriff's Office was notified that Pleasant Prairie Police Department...
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
