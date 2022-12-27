ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny and less cold

By Laura Bannon
 5 days ago

First Alert Weather: Sunny with chilly temps 02:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A couple of quiet and dry days ahead of a significant warmup.

Sun returns today as temperatures rebound into the middle and upper 20s. Turning breezy as the day wears on, pushing wind chills in the teens. Temperatures remain steady tonight before getting above freezing tomorrow.

We'll break above freezing for the first time in six days tomorrow. 50s for both Thursday and Friday as light rain develops.

TODAY : NOT QUITE AS COLD, BLUSTERY HIGH: 26

TONIGHT : NEARLY STEADY TEMPERATURES LOW: 23

TOMORROW : WINDY & MILDER HIGH: 42

