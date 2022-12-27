Read full article on original website
Beverly Ann Werfield – Services Pending
Beverly Ann Werfield of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 91. Arrangements are pending under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
Arletta Faye (Smith) Vanderpool – Services Private
Arletta Faye Vanderpool of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 94. Services will be private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
St. James man dies in Maries County crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man died in a one-vehicle crash Thursday after his 1999 Chevrolet S10 traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned on Highway 28 in Maries County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Gary Stearns, 71, of St. James, was ejected from the vehicle. He The post St. James man dies in Maries County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Central Boys, South Iron Girls Are Champions Of The Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills)The top seeded Central boys and the number on ranked and top seed South Iron girls claimed championships at the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament in Park Hills Friday night on J-98 The Central boys knocked off six seed Hillsboro 72-61 to win their own tournament...
Washington County SUV Crash
(Washington County, MO) Two people from St. Clair Missouri, 25 year old Jason M. Stahlman and 48 year old Michael A. Cain, are recovering from serious injuries after they were involved in a one vehicle crash in Washington County Wednesday at noon. According to records from the Highway Patrol Cain was driving an SUV east on Highway 47, at the Old Highway 47 Loop, when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road and crashed into a rock wall. Stahlman and Cain were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Neither of the two were wearing any safety devices when the crash took place.
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
Horses saved during outbuilding fire in Gasconade County
Horses are saved during a structure fire in Gasconade County. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District reports it was called Friday night to a fire on Highway ZZ, about 18 miles south of Hermann. Crews had been told that animals were stuck inside an outbuilding on the property, but the homeowners were able to free the horses before crews arrived.
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Missouri State Auditor releases audit of city of Dixon; finds at least $18,910 misappropriated by former city clerk
A report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway found at least $18,910 was misappropriated from the City of Dixon through overpayments made to the former city clerk. The audit, which also found the Dixon Board of Aldermen did not adequately monitor the city’s payroll and employee reimbursement activity, gave a rating of “poor,” the lowest possible.
One Contested Race in April for Park Hills City Government Position
(Park Hills) Park Hills residents will have one contested race in the 2023 April election as far as city government goes. Luke Turnbough says that one contested race is going to be a multi-person showdown.
Sullivan Man Sought For Questioning For Infant’s Death Arrested In Alabama
A Sullivan man who is a person of interest in an infant's death was arrested Dec. 28 in Alabama. Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, is in custody at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. He will be extradited to Franklin County. Taylor's child, Kastiel, passed away July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse.
Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County
A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Lesterville Man Charged
(Leadington, MO) A man from Lesterville, 28 year old Daniel J. Hill, is facing criminal charges in St. Francois County after he is alleged to have shot a vehicle and slashed tire's of another at Leadbelt Auto Sales on Flat River Road at Leadington. Reports indicate surveillance footage from the auto dealer's lot shows a man identified as Hill on the lot December 23rd. The man is seen pulling up in his SUV, exiting the vehicle, and inflicting damage to the two vehicles. Hill is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, first degree property damage, and two counts of second degree tampering.
Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Latest on Valley Vikings Ball Field Renovation in Caledonia
(Caledonia) The Valley baseball team and their fans should be extra-excited to get the season going in the early spring. The old home of the Vikings continues to get a major face lift. Superintendent Jason Samples says work on this project continues, even in the cold weather months as they...
18-year-old killed after car struck by train in Phelps County
A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.
Missouri man and dog saved after being stuck in frozen lake
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man trying to rescue a dog stuck on the ice of Arrowhead Lake had to be rescued himself when the canoe he was in capsized. Responding to a call about 1 p.m. Monday, emergency responders pulled the man from the frigid lake on Howell County Road 9000, according to Joe […]
