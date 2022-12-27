Read full article on original website
David Minton – Service 1/3/23 11 A.M.
David Minton of Marquand died Monday at the age of 69. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 at Follis & Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 until the time of service at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.
Barbara Juenger — Service 1/7/23 1 P.M.
Barbara Juenger of Hillsboro passed away on December 27th, at the age of 75. A memorial gathering for Barbara Juenger will be Saturday (1/7) morning from 11 until the time of the Celebration of Life at 1 PM at the Hillsboro Civic Center, with a reception to follow until 4 PM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Mark Anthony Brown — Service 1/13/23 Noon
Mark Anthony Brown of Crystal City passed away on December 24th, he was 68 years old. The visitation for Mark Brown will be Friday morning, January 13th from 11 until the time of the funeral services at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Interment in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Joan Marie Simpson — Service 1/4/23 11 A.M.
Joan Marie Simpson of Herculaneum passed away Monday, December 26th, she was 95 years old. The visitation for Joan Simpson will be Wednesday (1/4) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
Patricia Ann Haselhorst — Funeral Mass 12/30/22 10 A.M.
Patricia Ann Haselhorst of Festus passed away Tuesday (12/27), at the age of 85. The funeral mass for Patricia Haselhorst will be Friday (12/30) morning at 10 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Interment in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Lola Dorothy McCoy — Memorial Mass 1/7/23 11 A.M.
Lola Dorothy McCoy of Festus passed away on December 21st, she was 101 years old. A memorial mass for Lola McCoy will be Saturday morning, January 7th, at 11 at Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Arletta Faye (Smith) Vanderpool – Services Private
Arletta Faye Vanderpool of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 94. Services will be private under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
Jim Dismuke – Service 11am 11am 12/30/22
Jim Dismuke of Fredericktown died Wednesday (12/21) at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 11:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown. Visitation for Jim Dismuke will be 5 to 8 Thursday at the funeral home.
Debbie Ann Smith – Service 12/28/22 NOON
Debbie Ann Smith of Belleview died last Thursday at the age of 70. Her funeral service will be Wednesday at noon at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob with burial in the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Visitation is today at 5 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22
Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
Body Found at St. Joe Park
(Park Hills, MO) The Major Case Squad is being assembled after a body was found in St. Joe State Park at Park Hills. Authorities aren't releasing any details at this time. Park Hills Police Chief, Richard McFarland confirmed the discovery had been made. Stay tuned KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Central Boys, South Iron Girls Are Champions Of The Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills)The top seeded Central boys and the number on ranked and top seed South Iron girls claimed championships at the 67th annual Bob Sechrest Jr. Central Christmas Tournament in Park Hills Friday night on J-98 The Central boys knocked off six seed Hillsboro 72-61 to win their own tournament...
Hillsboro Legion Adds Fortner as Assistant Coach
The Hillsboro-House Springs Post 783 American Legion Baseball program is adding Northwest High School grad Zach Fortner to its coaching staff. Chuck Johnson, chairman of the baseball committee for the Hillsboro Legion program says Fortner will be be an assistant coach for its junior team. My MO Info · Hn12292022a...
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
Venz to challenge Richards for Festus Mayor
(Festus) The deadline for candidates to file to run for office in the April Municipal Election closed on Tuesday, and there was a late entry to run for Mayor of Festus. Current Councilman Bobby Venz will challenge current Mayor Sam Richards. Richards defeated Venz four years ago in a close race that was decided by 82 votes. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says the two will face one another again.
Aiden on Being Athlete of the Week
(Ste. Genevieve) Ste. Genevieve senior Aiden Boyer is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. The senior pivot has helped Ste. Genevieve to an 8-1 start. Against Pacific last week he had 19 pts, went 6 for 8 from two point range, and 2 for 3 from three point range. He also threw in 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as the Dragons won by 29 points. Boyer led the way to a first round win over Farmington Monday night at the Central Christmas tournament with 23 points. He began his career as a low post player. He still is, but he added perimeter scoring to his arsenal…
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
Central And Hillsboro Boys To Meet In Championship Game Of Central Christmas Tournament
(Park Hills) The boys championship is set at the Central Christmas Tournament. The top seed Central Rebels defeated the four seed Steelville Cardinals 66-41 and the six seed Hillsboro Hawks beat seven seed Potosi 64-31. Central opened their game with a 10-0 run but Steelville kept the game within reach...
Waltonville man airlifted after 4-vehicle crash on I-57
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 57 near the Jefferson County/Franklin County line. According to Illinois State Police, around 2:36 p.m. Wednesday a semi-truck and trailer being driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Mankov of Hollandale Beach Florida, and a 2018 Chevy pickup truck being driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville, Ill., were traveling northbound on I-57 while a 2023 Nissan Maxima driven by 72-year-old John Laehn, of Aiken, SC, and a 2018 GMC Terrain being driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort, Ill. were traveling southbound in the same area.
