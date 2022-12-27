(Ste. Genevieve) Ste. Genevieve senior Aiden Boyer is our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week. The senior pivot has helped Ste. Genevieve to an 8-1 start. Against Pacific last week he had 19 pts, went 6 for 8 from two point range, and 2 for 3 from three point range. He also threw in 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals as the Dragons won by 29 points. Boyer led the way to a first round win over Farmington Monday night at the Central Christmas tournament with 23 points. He began his career as a low post player. He still is, but he added perimeter scoring to his arsenal…

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO