More than two dozen players will join the LPGA’s ranks in 2023, only adding to the depth of competition amongst the best female golfers in the world. In 2022, 26 different players, including 11 first timers, lifted a trophy on tour. While there will be several new faces to keep an eye on in the season ahead, there are some well-known players who could also enjoy a breakout season in the new year. Here are five players to watch on the LPGA Tour in 2023.

2 DAYS AGO