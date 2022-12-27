Read full article on original website
Five LPGA players to watch in 2023
More than two dozen players will join the LPGA’s ranks in 2023, only adding to the depth of competition amongst the best female golfers in the world. In 2022, 26 different players, including 11 first timers, lifted a trophy on tour. While there will be several new faces to keep an eye on in the season ahead, there are some well-known players who could also enjoy a breakout season in the new year. Here are five players to watch on the LPGA Tour in 2023.
As Tiger Woods turns 47, a year unlike any other likely to become the norm
There have been many iterations of a Tiger Woods comeback, but this year was an aberration from the rest. In February 2021, while recovering from a fifth back procedure, Woods was involved in a single-car accident, suffering comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. It was uncertain if he'd ever play competitive golf again.
Full field for Sentry Tournament of Champions: 17 of top 20, but no Rory McIlroy
The PGA Tour resumes it’s 2022-23 season with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Jan. 5-8, in Maui, Hawaii. The field list includes 39 players, including 17 of the top 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will not be competing. Despite this being among...
As Phil Mickelson drops outside top 200, a look at notable LIV players' 2022 movements in world rankings
A year ago, few would have predicted that so many of golf's most notable names would plummet in the Official World Golf Ranking. However, 12 months ago, LIV Golf — the most hot-button topic of 2022 — was merely an idea and a threat. But when the Saudi-backed league came to fruition this summer and poached 12 of the last 26 major winners, those players forfeited receiving world ranking points as LIV events do not currently offer them, though the tour has applied for such designation.
Matt Fitzpatrick in favor of playing Ryder Cup with LIV Golf players: 'I just want to win'
Matt Fitzpatrick is putting winning above everything else. In 2023, Team Europe will look to bounce back at the Ryder Cup in Rome after losing to the U.S. 19-9 in 2021. With many relationships in the golf world fractured due to LIV Golf, the reigning U.S. Open winner is willing to put all that aside for a better chance at victory. If that means teaming up with multiple LIV players, so be it.
