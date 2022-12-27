Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Boluda Towage Starts Ops to Support German FSRU
Boluda Towage has started towing services at the German port of Lubmin for the first installation of a floating LNG storage plant. The Deutsche ReGas LubminLNG import terminal will become the first operational FSRU-based facility in Germany. The floating storage and regasification unit is based inside the port of Lubmin, where an existing gas pipeline allows for a quick connection.
marinelink.com
2023 Outlook: The Offshore Service Vessel Market
The market for offshore support vessels has been through a rather rough few years since offshore exploration and production activity took a nose-dive in 2015 following the oil price crash the year before. The newbuild order boom that came with the ever-greener pastures imagined in the industry ensured that not...
marinelink.com
Japan Insurers to Continue Offering War Coverage for LNG Shippers in Russian Water
Japanese insurers are expected to continue providing marine war insurance which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters after Jan. 1, the Nikkei daily said on Thursday. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last...
marinelink.com
Sanmar Delivers Four New Tugs
Sanmar Shipyards delivered four tugs during the final week of 2022 rounding off a year that saw the Turkish tugboat-builder deliver a total of 30 tugs to operators across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, South and Central America and Asia, along with others to its domestic market in Türkiye.
Comments / 0