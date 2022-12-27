ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Tech re-opening late after water line break

Because of a water line break in Building A on Christmas Eve morning, the Salina Area Technical College campus will open on Jan. 5, two days later than planned. The campus will remain closed to the public until Jan. 5. Some Student Services staff will be working remotely on Jan....
SALINA, KS
SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank is hiring in Salina!

· Commercial Loan Imaging & Quality Control Specialist. To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. · Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. · Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)...
SALINA, KS
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist

Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
SALINA, KS
Remaining cattle from rollover on I-135 south of Salina located Thursday

The remaining three head of cattle missing after a cattle truck rolled on Interstate 135 south of Salina Tuesday morning have been found. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that a citizen in the area reported the cattle wandering around Thursday. With the help of the Saline County Sheriff's Mounted Patrol, the cattle were caught.
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 31

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bentz, Pamela Renee; 50; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contempt of Court; Indirect. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
1 Vision leases more airport space, needs workers

While economic conditions have significantly cooled, business at 1 Vision Aviation is hot as ever for the full-service MRO company that its owner and president Jim Sponder has built up in Salina. “We’re doing heavy checks, paint, interiors, all in a one-stop shop. That’s us. We do it all,” he...
SALINA, KS
Gardening withdrawals? Start seeds indoors

MANHATTAN — The temperatures are cold, snow is on the ground and gardeners are stuck inside. Fortunately, starting seeds indoors is a great kick-start to the spring garden. “Obtain your seeds from a reputable source, including garden centers and seed catalogs,” said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. “If choosing seeds from a business that does not specialize in plants, pay special attention to the package date to make sure the seed was packaged for the current year. Though most seeds remain viable for about three years, germination decreases as seed ages.”
MANHATTAN, KS
SPONSORED: The Scheme is hiring

Join the team that creates the best pizza in Salina. Positions are part-time, three days a week. Will work with you and your schedule. Scheme Hours for shifts 10a -2p, 4p-11p Thursday through Friday. Saturday 10a-2p, 4p-midnight. Contact Duane Billings at [email protected] or apply in person at 123 N....
SALINA, KS
Salina Fire remembers firefighter who died in the line of duty

On New Year’s Eve, in 1932, the alarm sounded for a house fire in the 600 block of State Street. Not long after arriving and during the operation firefighter Ray Craig, a sixteen year veteran of the Department, was overcome and collapsed. It was thought that the physical stress of the firefighting that night had caused Mr. Craig to suffer a heart attack on scene.
SALINA, KS
Multiple storage units burgled in south, southwest Salina

Police are investigating burglaries at two storage facilities in south and southwest Salina. Sometime between Dec. 13 and Thursday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole the following items, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning. Miscellaneous jewelry...
SALINA, KS
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Dec. 24-30

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DIEHL, CODY LAMAR KEITH WALLEY; 33; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: FAIL TO COMPLY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina man who escaped custody Thursday still missing

A Salina man who escaped custody early Thursday morning remains on the lam, however, a number of tips about the case have come into the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Saline County Sheriff's Captain Jim Hughes said this morning that sheriff's office personnel are following up on a number of tips concerning Steven Moss and his whereabouts.
SALINA, KS
Salina man escapes custody after multi-county chase

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Salina man who escaped custody early this morning after a multi-county chase. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a Saline County Sheriff's deputy near the intersection of N. Broadway Boulevard and State Street noticed a 1992 GMC Sierra pickup with an expired license plate, Saline County Sheriff's Deputy Jim Hughes said this morning.
SALINA, KS
SRHC urgent care wait times exceed 5 hours as respiratory cases surge

Respiratory syncytial virus, RSV, COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, these three diseases are being commonly referred to as "the tripledemic." Hospitals and health centers all over the country are experiencing this triple threat, and according to Dr. Rob Freelove, chief medical officer for Salina Regional Health Center, RSV cases in Salina are lessening.
SALINA, KS
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79. He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who...
MANHATTAN, KS
