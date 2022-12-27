MANHATTAN — The temperatures are cold, snow is on the ground and gardeners are stuck inside. Fortunately, starting seeds indoors is a great kick-start to the spring garden. “Obtain your seeds from a reputable source, including garden centers and seed catalogs,” said Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham. “If choosing seeds from a business that does not specialize in plants, pay special attention to the package date to make sure the seed was packaged for the current year. Though most seeds remain viable for about three years, germination decreases as seed ages.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO