Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
2023 Outlook: The Offshore Service Vessel Market
The market for offshore support vessels has been through a rather rough few years since offshore exploration and production activity took a nose-dive in 2015 following the oil price crash the year before. The newbuild order boom that came with the ever-greener pastures imagined in the industry ensured that not...
marinelink.com
Japan Insurers to Continue Offering War Coverage for LNG Shippers in Russian Water
Japanese insurers are expected to continue providing marine war insurance which covers the sinking and requisition of ships due to war in Russian waters after Jan. 1, the Nikkei daily said on Thursday. Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last...
marinelink.com
Russian Pipeline Gas Exports to Europe Drop to a post-Soviet Low
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence. Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed.
marinelink.com
What's in a Foot? December 31, 2022 Marks End of U.S. Survey Foot
NOAA and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (or NIST) are starting the new year off on the “right” foot. On New Year’s Eve, the two federal agency partners will officially retire the use of one of two measuring feet, to reduce surveying errors that can cost money.
marinelink.com
Boluda Towage Starts Ops to Support German FSRU
Boluda Towage has started towing services at the German port of Lubmin for the first installation of a floating LNG storage plant. The Deutsche ReGas LubminLNG import terminal will become the first operational FSRU-based facility in Germany. The floating storage and regasification unit is based inside the port of Lubmin, where an existing gas pipeline allows for a quick connection.
marinelink.com
Euroseas Sells 2001-built Containership for $14.2 Million
Greek shipowner Euroseas on Thursday announced it has sold a 2001-built post-Panamax containership to an undisclosed buyer for $14.2 million. The 5,610 TEU vessel, Akinada Bridge, is expected to be delivered to its buyers in the beginning of January 2023. After the sale, the company will have a fleet of...
marinelink.com
MacGregor to Deliver RoRo Equipment to Two K Line Pure Car and Truck Carriers
Cargotec's MacGregor said Thursday it had won a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC). The ships will be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan. The first vessel is scheduled to...
marinelink.com
Sanmar Delivers Four New Tugs
Sanmar Shipyards delivered four tugs during the final week of 2022 rounding off a year that saw the Turkish tugboat-builder deliver a total of 30 tugs to operators across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, South and Central America and Asia, along with others to its domestic market in Türkiye.
marinelink.com
FSRU Exemplar Arrives in Finland
Excelerate Energy's floating storage and regasification unit (“FSRU”) Exemplar arrived at the port of Inkoo, Finland on December 28, 2022. The FSRU was previously loaded with a partial cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) which will serve as the initial commissioning cargo for the terminal. "The FSRU Exemplar,...
marinelink.com
The More ‘Eyes On The Water’, The Better
An Ocean Aero Triton unmanned surface vessel operates alongside U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) in the Arabian Gulf, November 29, during Digital Horizon 2022. (Credit: Brandon Murphy / U.S. Army) Manama, Bahrain -- Advancing maritime domain awareness in the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S....
Comments / 0