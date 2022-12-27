Read full article on original website
Nissan Z SUV, Nio ES8, Cadillac Goddess: The Week In Reverse
Nissan showed a student-built Z SUV, Nio revealed its redesigned ES8, and Cadillac confirmed the return of its Goddess logo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. In what was a quiet week, Nissan showed a one-off design blending elements from the latest Z sports car with...
Aion Hyper GT electric sport sedan revealed
Aion, the EV brand of China's GAC Group, used the 2022 Guangzhou auto show to present the second model in its new Hyper sub-brand for premium vehicles. The new model is the Hyper GT, a sleek sedan based on Aion's next-generation AEP 3.0 EV platform, and due on sale in China in 2023.
Additional 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270s allocated for US
The U.S. will receive a few extra examples of the 2023 Polestar 2 BST Edition 270, the special-edition Polestar 2 electric hatchback unveiled in June and limited to 270 units worldwide. Originally only 47 were earmarked for the U.S. but Polestar has since upped the number to 58 examples, Car...
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
Gemballa supercar to enter production in 2024
German tuner Gemballa has been in the business of making fast cars faster since 1981. Now the company, based in the town of Leonberg, is developing its own car, and naturally it's going to be a supercar. Limited production of the new supercar is due to start in 2024, a...
