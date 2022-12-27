The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.

2 DAYS AGO