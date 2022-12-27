Read full article on original website
Is it legal or illegal to set off fireworks where you live?
Is a fire that has been burning for over a month in central Alabama a health hazard?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the last five weeks, a fire has been burning at a landfill in St. Clair County, making life for those in Irondale, Moody and Trussville a challenge. What is most troubling for neighbors in the area is that they have been given no indication as to when the fire will […]
10 Alabama Cities You Don’t Want To Be In This New Year
I hope everyone has a happy and safe new year's celebration. If you happen to be in one of these cities, you may be in for more than you bargained for. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th...
alreporter.com
ADEM: Putting out St. Clair County landfill fire is No. 1 priority
A landfill fire near Moody has been burning for nearly a month now as authorities struggle to stop the fire, which is raging underground. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management reiterated Thursday that putting out the fire at the privately operated Environmental Landfill Inc. in St. Clair County remains the overriding priority for state and local agencies responding to the fire.
WEATHER ALERT: New Year New Tornadoes (and T-Storms) in Alabama
Sorry, no time to celebrate. It's time to monitor the various weather systems that could bring dangerous, severe weather to Alabama in early '23. One system we are monitoring closely could bring tornadoes and damaging high winds on just the 3rd day of 2023....Jan. 3, 2023. The National Weather Service...
Weather Aware for Severe Storms Tuesday
Ingredients will be in place to support some strong to severe storms through the day Tuesday.
wvtm13.com
Power failures amplify calls for Alabama utility to rethink gas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. The utility was already facing scrutiny for...
Severe weather possible across Alabama next week
Another round of potentially severe storms is in the forecast for Alabama next week. Several rounds of rain aren’t out of the question from Monday into Wednesday, but the National Weather Service said Tuesday is the most likely day for strong to severe storms. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flooding rain will all be possible as storms track across the state ahead of a cold front.
WTOK-TV
Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
Watch out for ‘super fog’ tonight, weather service says
Going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)? Keep an eye out for super fog, forecasters said. The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued dense fog advisories for much of Alabama that will go into effect later tonight. But tonight’s fog...
How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?
The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons
Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
WAFF
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
Alabama’s permitless carry bill to take effect on January 1, 2023
A new law passed during Alabama's most recent legislative session allows gun owners to carry a concealed firearm without a permit — and it takes effect on January 1, 2023.
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives almost 100 applications for business licenses
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received almost 100 applications for business licenses over the last four months.
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
thebamabuzz.com
11 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Dec. 30-Jan. 1
Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 11 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Woodruff at 205-601-9054 or email...
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
