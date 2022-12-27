ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 2

Related
alreporter.com

ADEM: Putting out St. Clair County landfill fire is No. 1 priority

A landfill fire near Moody has been burning for nearly a month now as authorities struggle to stop the fire, which is raging underground. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management reiterated Thursday that putting out the fire at the privately operated Environmental Landfill Inc. in St. Clair County remains the overriding priority for state and local agencies responding to the fire.
wvtm13.com

Power failures amplify calls for Alabama utility to rethink gas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal utility’s decision to resort to rolling blackouts after coal and natural gas units went offline during dangerously cold conditions has intensified questions about the Tennessee Valley Authority’s recent decision to double down on fossil fuels. The utility was already facing scrutiny for...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Severe weather possible across Alabama next week

Another round of potentially severe storms is in the forecast for Alabama next week. Several rounds of rain aren’t out of the question from Monday into Wednesday, but the National Weather Service said Tuesday is the most likely day for strong to severe storms. Tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and flooding rain will all be possible as storms track across the state ahead of a cold front.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Water issues at ADOC facilities following weekend freeze

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facilities controlled by the Alabama Department of Corrections are having their share of the state’s recent water issues. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed a sprinkler system froze in two dorms at Bullock Correctional Facility, “which caused the system to engage.” The department says the problem is fixed.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

Buildings have started coming down at the Butler Terrace site at Governors Drive and Seminole Drive in Huntsville. The older public housing has been razed to make way for a major redevelopment project that will involve HUD and the city of Huntsville. Councilman Devyn Keith has been a driving force working to see the area redeveloped to feature traditional and public housing units as well as more commercial and service-related businesses. This is a prime location for redevelopment with its close proximity to Stovehouse, Campus 805, Lowe Mill and downtown Huntsville. Expect to see plans announced early next year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Watch out for ‘super fog’ tonight, weather service says

Going to be out and about on New Year’s Eve (Saturday, Dec. 31)? Keep an eye out for super fog, forecasters said. The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued dense fog advisories for much of Alabama that will go into effect later tonight. But tonight’s fog...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How much rain could Alabama get to end 2022?

The end of 2022 is looking soggy for Alabama. Periods of heavy rain will be possible across Alabama through Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Several more rounds of rain will also be possible through the first week of 2023. The rain could add up in some areas,...
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Only In Alabama: When We Made The National News In 2022 For All The Wrong Reasons

Alabama is a unique state with unique people. It's my home state. I love Alabama. That being said, however, I'll be the first to admit that a lot of weird things happen here. In 2022, I found myself reading the headlines and saying, "only in Alabama" way too many times. Alabama made the national news a lot last year...many times for all the wrong reasons. Here's a look back at 2022 and some of the weird news stories that Alabama gave the world....
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Many North Alabama roads still impassable

Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions

Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
ALABAMA STATE
thebamabuzz.com

11 New & Coming Soon Homes across Alabama—Dec. 30-Jan. 1

Are you looking for a new home across Alabama? We’ve got 11 new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jana Woodruff at 205-601-9054 or email...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy